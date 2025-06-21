Orbit will first host City in Rustenburg on Wednesday before Casric travel to Cape Town on Saturday. After three matches, Orbit are on top of the table with five points followed by both City and Castric on two points.
If City beat Orbit away from home on Wednesday and do the same to Casric at home on Saturday, they will retain their PSL status.
Though yesterday's game opened up in the second half, poor shooting let down both the visitors Orbit and Stars who were playing their last game in front of their fans.
Stars striker Decide Chauke came very close to giving his side the lead in the 65th minute but was unlucky to see his striker missing the upright. Not even the introduction of former Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus after 70 minutes could help Stars as Orbit managed to keep things tight in their defence.
Orbit College on brink of promotion after vital win over Casric Stars
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Siyabulela Mabele gave Orbit College a huge advantage in their bid to be promoted to the Betway Premiership after his strike gave the North West side a 1-0 win over fellow Motsepe Foundation Championship rivals Casric Stars.
Mabele earned the crucial three points with a long-range strike that beat Casric goalkeeper Lako Wendeu in the 80th minute in what was a fourth PSL promotion playoff match at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga on Saturday.
This was a first win produced in these playoffs after the previous three matches ended in draws, including the only match between Casric and PSL side Cape Town City that produced goals to end 1-1 on Wednesday.
Both Casric and Orbit drew against City in the first round but another win for Orbit against City in Rustenburg on Wednesday could earn them a ticket to play in South Africa' elite league next season.
Orbit will first host City in Rustenburg on Wednesday before Casric travel to Cape Town on Saturday. After three matches, Orbit are on top of the table with five points followed by both City and Castric on two points.
If City beat Orbit away from home on Wednesday and do the same to Casric at home on Saturday, they will retain their PSL status.
Though yesterday's game opened up in the second half, poor shooting let down both the visitors Orbit and Stars who were playing their last game in front of their fans.
Stars striker Decide Chauke came very close to giving his side the lead in the 65th minute but was unlucky to see his striker missing the upright. Not even the introduction of former Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus after 70 minutes could help Stars as Orbit managed to keep things tight in their defence.
READ MORE
Nervous times for Cape Town City after Casric score late to share spoils
‘Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of’: Sundowns brace for step up at CWC
Buckley advises Sundowns to be physical against old team Dortmund
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos