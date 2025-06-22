Jobe Bellingham said his first goal for Borussia Dortmund was a surreal experience as the new signing from Sunderland made an immediate impact at the Club World Cup on Saturday.
Bellingham scored the third goal in Dortmund’s 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns at the TQL Stadium and was named man-of-the-match at the end of the Group F encounter.
“It’s a little bit surreal really when the ball hits in the net, it’s just crazy,” the 19-year-old said.
“Everything happened so slowly but yeah I’m really pleased.”
It was a second run out, but first start, for Bellingham since his move from Sunderland to the Bundesliga giants, where he will look to follow in his elder brother Jude’s footsteps.
Jobe’s goal was smartly taken though the Sundowns goalkeeper palmed the ball straight at him. But Bellingham avoided an attempted block by a defender, and sent the keeper the wrong way, by cleverly holding his shot for a split second.
Bellingham's goal against Sundowns a surreal experience for new Dortmund signing
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bellingham said it had been a hard assignment in the midday sun in Ohio, where the temperature was 32°C.
“I think the conditions make it so difficult, especially for us being a European team. They (Sundowns) played a fantastic game but I’m sure they’re used to this kind of weather, but we definitely aren’t.
“But it’s something we are going to have to adapt to as the tournament goes on.”
Bellingham said he was happy to be playing so soon after signing a five-year deal for what reports said was a 33m (R685m) deal.
“The lads have really helped me settle in and it’s been a different experience because rather than signing and then having a summer off, I’ve got an opportunity to meet everyone and get to grips with how we play and how the coach wants us to play as a team.”
Coach Niko Kovac said he was delighted with the form of Bellingham.
“He is among those who are the future of this club,” the Dortmund boss said.
Reuters
