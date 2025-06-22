Against the run of play, Watanabe put Red Diamonds in front in the 11th minute.
Inter Milan rally past Urawa on stoppage-time goal at CWC, River Plate draw with Monterrey, Fluminense eliminate Ulsan
Valentin Carboni scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to complete Inter Milan's rally to a 2-1 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds in Saturday's Group E encounter at the Club World Cup in Seattle.
Carboni's strike rescued all three points for Inter 14 minutes after Lautaro Martinez's brilliant, volleyed 78th-minute equaliser from a corner kick.
The result sent the Italians above Argentina's River Plate, who face Mexico's CF Monterrey (0-1-0, 1 point) later Saturday in Pasadena, California.
Shusaku Nishikawa scored early for the second goal of the tournament and first from open play for the Red Diamonds, who were overwhelmingly on the back foot from there on.
Inter led their Japanese foes 26-5 in total shots and 4-3 in efforts on target, though their first shot on frame didn't come until Martinez levelled the affair with his 24th goal in all competitions this season.
Against the run of play, Watanabe put Red Diamonds in front in the 11th minute.
Takuro Kaneko created the opportunity with a wonderful slaloming run from the right into the penalty area that split two Inter defenders, before dragging a cross back towards the penalty spot.
Watanabe met it with a first-time, sidefooted shot that deflected off another defender, wrong-footing goalkeeper Yann Sommer on its way into the bottom right corner.
Inter finally began to show more menace in the final stages, beginning with Martinez's leveller.
Nicolo Barella sent in the outswinging service. With his back to goal, Martinez shielded a defender from the ball, then met it waist high with a volley sent over his back past goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa.
It was Martinez's second goal of the tournament after he pulled Inter level with CF Monterrey on a set piece goal late in the first half of a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.
Then in stoppage time, Carboni was first to the rebound of Petar Sucic's blocked shot from the edge of the penalty area, driving a low and hard finish from 10 yards into the bottom left corner.
Meanwhile, Monterrey held on to claim a 0-0 draw with River Plate in a prickly Group E clash at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in the Club World Cup on Saturday as both clubs maintained their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds.
Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada made vital second-half saves from Franco Mastantuono and Miguel Borja to secure a point for the Mexican side, who had drawn their opening game against Inter Milan on Tuesday.
River Plate's Kevin Castano was sent off in injury time for a second bookable offence as his side moved level on four points with the Italians at the top of standings. Monterrey sit two points behind the Argentinian side.
In East Rutherford, Juan Freytes put Fluminense in front in the 83rd minute and Keno's second-half stoppage time header sealed a 4-2 victory over UIsan HD in an engrossing Group F contest.
Freytes' winner, his first goal for the Brazilian club, came 17 minutes after teammate Nonato levelled during a contest where the lead twice changed hands.
John Arias also scored from an early free kick as Fluminense moved even on points and goal difference with Dortmund at the Fifa Club World Cup, ahead of their group finale against Malmelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.
Jinhyun Lee and Um Won-Sang scored for Ulsan, which was eliminated with the result.
