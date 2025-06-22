Kenan Yildiz scored two goals to lift Juventus to a 4-1 victory over Wydad AC on Sunday in a Group G match in Philadelphia.
Juventus, which sit atop the group standings, benefited from an own goal to open the scoring in the sixth minute before Yildiz tallied in the 16th and 69th minutes.
Thembinkosi Lorch halved the deficit in the 25th minute for Wydad AC.
Juventus opened the scoring after Yildiz and Khephren Thuram's passing sequence led to the ball deflecting into the net off Wydad AC's Abdelmounaim Boutouil.
Yildiz continued the momentum by unleashing a right-footed shot from outside the box that sailed into the top right corner.
Lorch scores but Juventus prove too strong for Wydad AC in Club World Cup
Image: REUTERS/Lee Smith
Wydad put themselves back into the contest after Nordin Amrabat's through ball caught Lorch in stride. He followed his initial touch by chipping the ball into the net.
Juventus regained their two-goal cushion after Yildiz cashed in on Randal Kolo Muani's through ball.
Following a foul on Wydad's Guilherme Ferreira in the penalty area, Dusan Vlahovic converted the kick in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to close out the scoring.
