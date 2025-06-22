Soccer

Pirates confirm preseason tour schedule amid anticipation of coach announcement

22 June 2025 - 17:09 By Sports Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on April 30, 2025.
Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on April 30, 2025.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have confirmed their preseason fixture schedule in Spain as supporters impatiently wait for their announcement on a new coach.

As has been the case over the past two years, the Sea Robbers will prepare for the new season in Spain’s Marbella Centre.

On the previous two occasions, Pirates went there under the supervision of Spanish mentor Jose Riveiro, who has since left the club to take up a head coach job at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The Buccaneers are expected to announce Riveiro’s replacement before the team kick off their preseason from July 8.

A few names have been bandied about with the vacant job, including two unattached highly-respected local coaches Rulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane.

During the tour of Spain, the Soweto giants will play exciting friendly matches against English side Bolton Wanderers, Cyprus champions Pafos FC and two Spanish sides Las Palmas and Granada CF.

This won’t be the first time that Pirates face off with the Spanish teams as they played Granada during their time in the European country ahead of last season.

Their friendly clash ended in a 1-1 draw with Angolan winger Gilberto scoring for the Premier Soccer League giants.

Pirates and Las Palmas played each other in 2023 and their battle ended in a goalless draw.

The Soweto giants will play Bolton on July 11, Pafos on July 13, Las Palmas on July 17 and Granada on July 19.

READ MORE

Sundowns' Club World Cup dream not over yet despite loss to Dortmund

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to beat Brazilian team Fluminense in their last Group F match at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US to make it to last 16 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Williams concedes his error was unfortunate but lauds Downs' effort

Ronwen Williams has narrated how his glaring error in their 4-3 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday occurred, admitting that in the PSL they ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Bellingham's goal against Sundowns a surreal experience for new Dortmund signing

Jobe Bellingham said his first goal for Borussia Dortmund was a surreal experience as the new signing from Sunderland made an immediate impact at the ...
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tshepo Tshite breaks 12-year-old SA 1,500m record in Paris Sport
  2. BaaBaas, with ‘great players in world rugby’, a good test for Boks: Rassie Rugby
  3. Sundowns' Club World Cup dream not over yet despite loss to Dortmund Soccer
  4. Glenrose Xaba wins Spar 10km race in Durban Sport
  5. Mokwana's ES Tunis claim 1-0 win, eliminating LAFC from Club World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

KZN bus crash victims' funeral service in Vryheid
Elio | Official Trailer