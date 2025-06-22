“At this level, if you make mistakes, they punish you and we learnt the hard way today. I think all of their goals were probably mistakes, errors from us, and at this level you get punished. Where we come from, we get away with it. This is a good lesson; we shouldn't be disappointed.”
Sundowns would be punished again when Mokoena was cheaply muscled out of possession before Serhou Guirassy put the Germans ahead in the 34th minute. Jobe Bellingham benefited from another suspect goalkeeping effort from Williams to score Dortmund's third goal on the stroke of halftime.
The Sundowns keeper spilt the ball in front of Bellingham, who made no mistake on the volley. Sundowns would dignify the scoreline by scoring through Iqraam Rayners and Lebo Mothiba later on. Williams insisted the Brazilians proved that they can compete at the highest level, adding the gap wasn't “that big” between them and Europe's elite teams like Dortmund.
“We showed that we can compete. Yes, obviously they [Dortmund] are physically bigger but it's all about your mind ... if your mentality is right, you can go out there and compete against the best and that's what we showed today,'' the Sundowns shot-stopper stated.
“I am just proud of the boys for the effort, the desire and the fight. The gap isn't that big and I think we proved that once again today.”
SowetanLIVE
Williams concedes his error was unfortunate but lauds Downs' effort
'Gap is not that big between us and Euro sides'
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ronwen Williams has narrated how his glaring error in their 4-3 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday occurred, admitting that in the PSL they often get away with the kind of errors that saw Dortmund punish them.
However, he feels the gap “isn't that big” between them and Europe's elite sides.
Just when Mamelodi Sundowns were a goal up, courtesy of Lucas Ribeiro's stunning strike in the 11th minute, Williams tried to build from the back but ended up passing the ball to Dortmund's Felix Nmecha. The German midfielder just slotted the ball into Sundowns' unguarded goals to make it 1-all five minutes later.
The Fifa Club World Cup Group F encounter in the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, was the second in the tournament for both teams.
“Of course, it's not nice to concede a goal like that but we are a team that takes risks. Before I received the ball, I saw Tebza [Teboho Mokoena] there but he got a call from Marcelo [Allende] to move away, so it was just one of those unfortunate situations but we learn from it and we keep going,'' Williams said.
“At this level, if you make mistakes, they punish you and we learnt the hard way today. I think all of their goals were probably mistakes, errors from us, and at this level you get punished. Where we come from, we get away with it. This is a good lesson; we shouldn't be disappointed.”
Sundowns would be punished again when Mokoena was cheaply muscled out of possession before Serhou Guirassy put the Germans ahead in the 34th minute. Jobe Bellingham benefited from another suspect goalkeeping effort from Williams to score Dortmund's third goal on the stroke of halftime.
The Sundowns keeper spilt the ball in front of Bellingham, who made no mistake on the volley. Sundowns would dignify the scoreline by scoring through Iqraam Rayners and Lebo Mothiba later on. Williams insisted the Brazilians proved that they can compete at the highest level, adding the gap wasn't “that big” between them and Europe's elite teams like Dortmund.
“We showed that we can compete. Yes, obviously they [Dortmund] are physically bigger but it's all about your mind ... if your mentality is right, you can go out there and compete against the best and that's what we showed today,'' the Sundowns shot-stopper stated.
“I am just proud of the boys for the effort, the desire and the fight. The gap isn't that big and I think we proved that once again today.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Sundowns' Club World Cup dream not over yet despite loss to Dortmund
Juventus primed for Club World Cup challenge against Lorch and Mailula's Wydad
Messi guides Miami to win over Porto, Riveiro’s Ahly lose, Botafogo shock PSG
Inter Milan rally past Urawa on stoppage-time goal at CWC, River Plate draw with Monterrey, Fluminense eliminate Ulsan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos