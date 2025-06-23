From fallen giants to giant-killers: Botafogo’s remarkable revival

Once Brazilian football royalty, Botafogo had languished for decades as a debt-ridden sleeping giant before they toppled Paris St Germain at the Club World Cup to cap a resurrection tale three years in the making.

When American entrepreneur John Textor acquired the club in 2022, fresh from their promotion back to Brazil's first division, he took on a training ground so decrepit that then-coach Luis Castro dismissed it as “good for parking cars”. That was alongside crushing liabilities exceeding one billion reais (R3.3bn).

Botafogo were a storied but shattered institution. The club that once nurtured Brazilian greats — Garrincha, Zagallo, Jairzinho and Nilton Santos, architects of three World Cup triumphs — was drowning in debt, having endured the humiliation of relegation three times in just over a decade.

On Thursday, they outplayed European champions PSG to win 1-0 in the Club World Cup's most eye-catching upset, propelling themselves to the top of the tournament's “group of death” and on the verge of the knockout stage.