Downs coach positive as Fluminense loom large

Sundowns’ gutsy display against Dortmund impresses Cardoso

Coach says his team have learnt they can compete with the best as they aim for win against Fluminense

23 June 2025 - 13:16
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns' Lucas Ribeiro dribbles past Ramy Bensebaini of Borussia Dortmund on his way to scoring the opening goal of the Brazilians' 4-3 2025 Fifa Club World Cup Group F defeat at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday.
Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has suggested their gutsy performance against German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund should remind South Africa to give the Brazilians more plaudits and appreciation.

Sundowns held their own against Dortmund in their second Fifa Club World Cup Group F clash in Cincinnati at the weekend. The Brazilians dominated possession but individual mistakes saw them fall short as they lost 4-3.

Downs also struck the woodwork more than once in one of the most entertaining clashes of the 2025 Club World Cup.

“I know South Africa has, for a long time, been asking for 'shoe shine and piano' [Sundowns' traditional philosophy]; for beautiful football, for us to be going to our own identity,” Cardoso said.

“I think today [Saturday] we saw that [beautiful football] at the highest level, so it [their performance against Dortmund] was also a message to South Africa to highlight the quality football Mamelodi Sundowns play, not only destroy because there's a lot of destruction around us. We've always been tough, resilient, strong and courageous.”

Lucas Ribeiro put Sundowns ahead in the 11th minute, before Ronwen Williams' error gifted Dortmund a leveller five minutes later, with Felix Nmecha pouncing on a misplaced pass by the Sundowns keeper to make it 1-1.

Serhou Guirassy made it 2-1 to Dortmund in the 34th minute after Teboho Mokoena was cheaply muscled out of possession in the midfield.

Jobe Bellingham netted the Germans' third goal on the stroke of halftime. Khuliso Mudau's deflected own goal 14 minutes into the second half made it 4-1 to Dortmund, before Iqraam Rayners and Lebo Mothiba scored in the 62nd and 90th minutes to make the score respectable.

Cardoso believes his team will grow from their experience in the US and matches such as the Dortmund test. He insisted they were now aware that they can compete against the best in the World as Brazilian side Fluminense loom large in their last Group F game in New Jersey on Wednesday (9pm SA time).

Sundowns need to beat Fluminense to make it to the last 16 or draw and hope the group's whipping boys, Ulsan, stun Dortmund with at least two unanswered goals.

“It was a hell of an experience for these players and I think from this match we'll grow a lot. We understand now we can compete with these types of teams,” Cardoso said.

“That's the perspective we'll take to the next match — that we can again compete.”

