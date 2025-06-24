Soccer

Miami’s Messi, Suarez and Co set for PSG, Enrique showdown at CWC

‘They are probably better than us, but in football you never know,’ says Inter coach Mascherano

24 June 2025 - 17:10 By Julien Pretot
Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez before the start of the second half of their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup Group A clash against FC Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Lionel Messi will lead a quartet of former Barcelona players into a meeting with their former coach Luis Enrique when Inter Miami face European champions Paris St Germain in the last 16 of the Club World Cup in Atlanta on Sunday.

Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez all played under Luis Enrique in Spain, and were in the side who knocked PSG out of the Champions League last 16 in the 2016-17 season.

Miami qualified for the last 16 of the Club World Cup as Group A runners-up with a 2-2 draw against Palmeiras on Monday.

PSG have certainly moved on from their traumatic Champions League exit in 2017, when they won the first leg in Paris 4-0 but were thrashed 6-1 in the return match in Barcelona.

The French side claimed their first Champions League title this season in a campaign masterminded by Luis Enrique, but Messi and Co will be eager to cause another upset.

Suarez showed that at 38 he still has the game to score on the big stage, notching Miami's second in their draw with Palmeiras.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano said Miami will not pay too much respect to PSG.

“They are probably better than us, but in football you never know. Maybe Sunday will be our day,” the former Argentina international said.

Miami forward and man of the match Suarez said Inter have to tighten up to stand a chance against the French giants.

“If we make these mistakes against PSG we will pay a heavy price,” the Uruguayan said.

“Obviously, in this kind of tournament there is always going to be a favourite, that's just a fact. We'll be facing the European champions and we will have to try to take our chances.

“Luis Enrique has seen many players and he influenced me a lot. I already had a competitive DNA but he made me even more competitive.” 

Reuters

