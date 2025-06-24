Soccer

Orlando Pirates sign ‘Master Chef’ Sipho Mbule

24 June 2025 - 13:54
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Sipho Mbule during Sekhukhune United's Betway Premiership match against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium in April. Mbule has signed for Orlando Pirates.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have signed hugely talented though troubled midfielder Sipho Mbule.

The product of Harmony Academy in the Free State and SuperSport United's development was released by Mamelodi Sundowns in early June.

Mbule had spent the 2024-2025 season on loan with Sekhukhune United, who opted not to make the deal permanent.

The 27-year-old, nicknamed “Master Chef” for his ability to control a game, has been plagued by off-field disciplinary problems but is one of the best creative central midfielders in the Betway Premiership when on form.

The Buccaneers announced Mbule's signing on their social media accounts on Tuesday, posting on X: “Orlando Pirates is pleased to welcome Sipho Mbule to the club.

Pirates did not divulge further details of the contract.

Mbule, who also spent time in Pirates' development system from 2015 to 2016, was signed from SuperSport by Sundowns in July 2022.

The player's signing comes a day after the Buccaneers announced Moroccan former Marumo Gallants coach Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new coach.

Mbule joins wingers Kabelo Kgositsile and Katlego Otladisa, midfielders Siphelo Baloni and Cebo Mchunu and forward Katlego Cwinyane as Bucs' signings so far of the 2025-2026 preseason.

