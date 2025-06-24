Soccer

‘Tso’ Vilakazi confident Ouaddou the right coach for Orlando Pirates

‘Just imagine with the material and resources at Pirates, I think he can take the club to another level’

24 June 2025 - 09:56
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Abdeslam Ouaddou has joined Pirates as head coach.
Abdeslam Ouaddou has joined Pirates as head coach.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

New Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou joins the team with a thin CV, which has unsurprisingly divided opinion after Bucs named him as Jose Riveiro's replacement on Monday.

The Pirates job is Ouaddou's biggest in a five-year coaching career that has seen him take over four other jobs, the longest of which was two years at little known Benin side Loto-Popo.

He claimed one trophy with the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) AS Vita two years ago.

As his predecessor, Ouaddou lands the plum Pirates coaching position with a lot of doubt but the four-month stint he had at Marumo Gallants should stand him in good stead, according to Buccaneers legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi. 

Ouaddou took over Gallants battling relegation in the final three months of the 2024-2025 Betway Premiereship and steered them to a creditable 10th place.

“He did well at Marumo Gallants — they [Pirates' supporters] have to give him the support and confidence to say, 'we believe in you and we saw the job you did at Gallants and hope you will do it here at Pirates',” Vilakazi said on Monday.

“He is a good coach looking at what he did with Gallants. He didn't have a preseason with them. We know Gallants to be fighting for relegation, but he put them in a position where they didn't have to worry about that.

“Just imagine with the material and resources at Pirates, I think he can take the club to another level.”

Ouaddou also has some stature as a former player, having earned 68 caps for Morocco and played in Europe for 11 years, including four seasons at Fulham from 2001 to 2005 and turning out for Rennes, Olympiacos, Valenciennes and AS Nancy.

Abdeslam Ouaddou is Orlando Pirates’ new coach

The appointment of the 46-year-old Moroccan is sure to be met with a some question marks, given his inexperience.
Sport
1 day ago

He first transitioned into coaching in 2014 with the colts of French side AS Nancy, whom he played for until he retired in 2013. He then became head coach at Moroccan side Mouloudia d'Oujda in 2020 for four months before his two years at Loto-Popo. He was in charge of DRC giants Vita in 2024 where he stayed for nine months.

“He has an opportunity to create history because he will find good players at Pirates,” Vilakazi said.

“I think he is going to do well, we just need to give him time and I think it is good that he will have a preseason with the team, unlike at Gallants, yet he still put them in a good position. Imagine with the good players Pirates have, I think things will be much better.”

Riveiro left Pirates weeks before the end of last season to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who he has been coaching at the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup. Ahly exited in the group stage in the US after their 4-4 draw against FC Porto on Monday night.

Ouaddou's record at Gallants

P12: W5 D4 L3

Clubs Ouaddou has coached since 2020

Mouloudia d'Oujda (Morocco): Appointed October 2020 until January 2021

Loto-Popo (Benin): Appointed July 2021 until August 2023

AS Vita (Democratic Republic of Congo): Appointed January 2024 until September 2024

Marumo Gallants: Appointed March 2025 until June 2025

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Sundowns’ growth in international football clearly visible at Club World Cup

Downs, after an awakening in 2016, have gone toe-to-toe in 2025 and will reach last 16 if they beat Fluminense
Sport
10 hours ago

Thembinkosi Lorch’s CWC displays, goal against Juve, set tongues wagging

Former Bafana, Pirates and Sundowns star has mesmerised Man City and Juventus in the US
Sport
23 hours ago

Despite Kgatlana absence, Ellis has big names in final Banyana squad for Wafcon

The core of the squad that won in 2022 remains as South Africa aim to defend their title in Morocco.
Sport
22 hours ago

Riveiro’s Ahly and Porto in thriller but exit CWC, Messi to meet PSG in last 16

Palmeiras draw with Inter Miami and both go through, Botafogo in last 16 despite loss to Atletico, who exit.
Sport
6 hours ago

Sundowns’ gutsy display against Dortmund impresses Cardoso

Coach says his team have learnt they can compete with the best as they aim for win against Fluminense.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Abdeslam Ouaddou is Orlando Pirates’ new coach Soccer
  2. Glenrose Xaba wins Spar 10km race in Durban Sport
  3. Thembinkosi Lorch’s CWC displays, goal against Juve, set tongues wagging Soccer
  4. Kolisi hails Springbok regeneration as Makhaza call-up signals new era Rugby
  5. Lorch scores but Juventus prove too strong for Wydad AC in Club World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day
Masandawana Come Close In SEVEN-Goal Thriller In Cincinatti! | The Pitchside ...