‘Tso’ Vilakazi confident Ouaddou the right coach for Orlando Pirates

New Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou joins the team with a thin CV, which has unsurprisingly divided opinion after Bucs named him as Jose Riveiro's replacement on Monday.
The Pirates job is Ouaddou's biggest in a five-year coaching career that has seen him take over four other jobs, the longest of which was two years at little known Benin side Loto-Popo.
He claimed one trophy with the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) AS Vita two years ago.
As his predecessor, Ouaddou lands the plum Pirates coaching position with a lot of doubt but the four-month stint he had at Marumo Gallants should stand him in good stead, according to Buccaneers legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi.
Abdeslam Ouaddou is Orlando Pirates’ new coach
He first transitioned into coaching in 2014 with the colts of French side AS Nancy, whom he played for until he retired in 2013. He then became head coach at Moroccan side Mouloudia d'Oujda in 2020 for four months before his two years at Loto-Popo. He was in charge of DRC giants Vita in 2024 where he stayed for nine months.
“He has an opportunity to create history because he will find good players at Pirates,” Vilakazi said.
“I think he is going to do well, we just need to give him time and I think it is good that he will have a preseason with the team, unlike at Gallants, yet he still put them in a good position. Imagine with the good players Pirates have, I think things will be much better.”
Riveiro left Pirates weeks before the end of last season to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who he has been coaching at the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup. Ahly exited in the group stage in the US after their 4-4 draw against FC Porto on Monday night.
Ouaddou's record at Gallants
P12: W5 D4 L3
Clubs Ouaddou has coached since 2020
Mouloudia d'Oujda (Morocco): Appointed October 2020 until January 2021
Loto-Popo (Benin): Appointed July 2021 until August 2023
AS Vita (Democratic Republic of Congo): Appointed January 2024 until September 2024
Marumo Gallants: Appointed March 2025 until June 2025
SowetanLIVE
