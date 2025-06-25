Chelsea cruise past Esperance to face Benfica, who beat Bayern
Group D winners Flamengo held by Los Angeles FC, Boca Juniors beat Auckland but exit
Goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap and Tyrique George saw Chelsea’s second-string side secure a place in the round of 16 at the Club World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Esperance de Tunis in their final Group D match on Tuesday.
Group winners Flamengo were held 1-1 by Los Angeles FC to finish on seven points, one ahead of Chelsea. Esperance finished third with three points while LA FC were bottom with one.
Chelsea face Group C winners Benfica in the last 16 on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, while Flamengo take on Bayern Munich, Group C runners-up, in Miami on Sunday.
Despite the stakes, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca opted to rotate his squad once more, resting key players such as Cole Palmer and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
He was missing striker Nicolas Jackson, who will also be unavailable against Benfica as he serves a two-match suspension after his red card in Friday’s 3-1 loss to Flamengo.
Liam Delap gets off the mark with Chelsea 🫡#FIFACWC #CWC2025 #SSFootball pic.twitter.com/Wb2S55zOE9— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 25, 2025
Delap, a £30m signing from Ipswich Town, came close to opening the scoring in the 20th minute but his header was cleared off the line.
The breakthrough finally came in first-half stoppage time when Adarabioyo rose highest to head the ball into the bottom left corner.
Moments later Delap doubled Chelsea’s lead, capitalising on a loose ball inside the box, cutting inside a defender and finishing neatly into the far corner.
The second half saw Chelsea control proceedings without pressing for a third goal. The London side made it 3-0 when substitute George fired home from the edge of the box deep in added time.
Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup struck in the first half to seal a 1-0 win over Bayern in sweltering, sending the Portuguese side to the top of Group C.
Schjelderup broke the deadlock after 13 minutes with a first-time finish off Fredrik Aursnes' low cross from the right, capitalising on a lapse in Bayern's backline.
Benfica stun the German giants in 12 minutes 😤🎯— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 24, 2025
Watch the FIFA #CWC2025 live in various language options on SuperSport 🗣️🎙️
📺 Stream #FIFACWC on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc
With Bayern already assured of a place in the next round, their rotated line-up lacked urgency. The Germans improved after the break and Joshua Kimmich thought he had equalised, but his effort was ruled out for Harry Kane being offside.
Misfiring Flamengo were held to a 1-1 draw by Los Angeles FC in their final group match in Orlando but the Brazilian side still go into the knockout stage with some momentum.
Denis Bouanga put the MLS club ahead in the 84th minute but substitute Wallace Yan responded two minutes later to ensure Flamengo would progress unbeaten to their last-16 tie against Bayern.
With top spot in Group D already assured, Flamengo coach Filipe Luis made seven changes to his starting side but there was no change to the energetic style that already earned the Rio de Janeiro club wins over Chelsea and Esperance.
Joshua Kimmich's celebrations are cut short 🫠❌— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 24, 2025
📺 Stream #CWC2025 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc
With a little more accuracy in front of goal, they would have comfortably beaten an LA FC who were already condemned to a group stage exit after losing their first two games without scoring a goal.
Boca Juniors were held to a 1-1 draw by Auckland City and failed to reach the knockout stage in steamy Nashville, Tennessee, where the match was suspended for nearly 50 minutes due to stormy weather.
Boca came into the game needing both a convincing win against already-eliminated Auckland to overturn a seven-goal difference with Benfica and for the Portuguese club to lose to German champions Bayern.
Auckland had just drawn level shortly after the break when lightning in the area forced players off the field. By the time play resumed, Benfica had secured a 1-0 win to qualify top.
Boca went ahead in the first half courtesy of an own goal by Auckland goalkeeper Nathan Garrow while Christian Gray drew his side level in the 52nd with a header that sailed inside the right post.
Reuters