Soccer

Chelsea cruise past Esperance to face Benfica, who beat Bayern

Group D winners Flamengo held by Los Angeles FC, Boca Juniors beat Auckland but exit

25 June 2025 - 08:31 By Fernando Kallas, Janina Nuno Rios, Nick Mulvenney and Frank Pingue
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liam Delap celebrates scoring Chelsea's second goal with Christopher Nkunku in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup Group D clash against Esperance de Tunis at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.
Liam Delap celebrates scoring Chelsea's second goal with Christopher Nkunku in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup Group D clash against Esperance de Tunis at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.
Image: Reuters/Lee Smith

Goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap and Tyrique George saw Chelsea’s second-string side secure a place in the round of 16 at the Club World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Esperance de Tunis in their final Group D match on Tuesday.

Group winners Flamengo were held 1-1 by Los Angeles FC to finish on seven points, one ahead of Chelsea. Esperance finished third with three points while LA FC were bottom with one.

Chelsea face Group C winners Benfica in the last 16 on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, while Flamengo take on Bayern Munich, Group C runners-up, in Miami on Sunday.

Despite the stakes, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca opted to rotate his squad once more, resting key players such as Cole Palmer and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

He was missing striker Nicolas Jackson, who will also be unavailable against Benfica as he serves a two-match suspension after his red card in Friday’s 3-1 loss to Flamengo.

Delap, a £30m signing from Ipswich Town, came close to opening the scoring in the 20th minute but his header was cleared off the line.

The breakthrough finally came in first-half stoppage time when Adarabioyo rose highest to head the ball into the bottom left corner.

Moments later Delap doubled Chelsea’s lead, capitalising on a loose ball inside the box, cutting inside a defender and finishing neatly into the far corner.

The second half saw Chelsea control proceedings without pressing for a third goal. The London side made it 3-0 when substitute George fired home from the edge of the box deep in added time. 

Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup struck in the first half to seal a 1-0 win over Bayern in sweltering, sending the Portuguese side to the top of Group C.

Schjelderup broke the deadlock after 13 minutes with a first-time finish off Fredrik Aursnes' low cross from the right, capitalising on a lapse in Bayern's backline.

With Bayern already assured of a place in the next round, their rotated line-up lacked urgency. The Germans improved after the break and Joshua Kimmich thought he had equalised, but his effort was ruled out for Harry Kane being offside. 

Misfiring Flamengo were held to a 1-1 draw by Los Angeles FC in their final group match in Orlando but the Brazilian side still go into the knockout stage with some momentum.

Denis Bouanga put the MLS club ahead in the 84th minute but substitute Wallace Yan responded two minutes later to ensure Flamengo would progress unbeaten to their last-16 tie against Bayern.

With top spot in Group D already assured, Flamengo coach Filipe Luis made seven changes to his starting side but there was no change to the energetic style that already earned the Rio de Janeiro club wins over Chelsea and Esperance.

With a little more accuracy in front of goal, they would have comfortably beaten an LA FC who were already condemned to a group stage exit after losing their first two games without scoring a goal. 

Boca Juniors were held to a 1-1 draw by Auckland City and failed to reach the knockout stage in steamy Nashville, Tennessee, where the match was suspended for nearly 50 minutes due to stormy weather.

Boca came into the game needing both a convincing win against already-eliminated Auckland to overturn a seven-goal difference with Benfica and for the Portuguese club to lose to German champions Bayern.

Auckland had just drawn level shortly after the break when lightning in the area forced players off the field. By the time play resumed, Benfica had secured a 1-0 win to qualify top.

Boca went ahead in the first half courtesy of an own goal by Auckland goalkeeper Nathan Garrow while Christian Gray drew his side level in the 52nd with a header that sailed inside the right post. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Former Mamelodi Sundowns chair Angelo Tsichlas dies in car crash

Patrice Motsepe sends condolences after passing of husband of Natasha Tsichlas
Sport
15 hours ago

Sundowns’ growth in international football clearly visible at Club World Cup

Downs, after an awakening in 2016, have gone toe-to-toe in 2025 and will reach last 16 if they beat Fluminense
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns can use lessons from Borussia thriller against Fluminense: Teko and Hlompho

‘I can’t fault the performance. I give them 9.5 [out of 10] in terms of the good things they have done’
Sport
22 hours ago

Miami’s Messi, Suarez and Co set for PSG, Enrique showdown at CWC

‘They are probably better than us, but in football you never know,’ says Inter coach Mascherano
Sport
18 hours ago

Riveiro’s Ahly and Porto in thriller but exit CWC, Messi to meet PSG in last 16

Palmeiras draw with Inter Miami and both go through, Botafogo in last 16 despite loss to Atletico, who exit.
Sport
1 day ago

Thembinkosi Lorch’s CWC displays, goal against Juve, set tongues wagging

Former Bafana, Pirates and Sundowns star has mesmerised Man City and Juventus in the US
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns’ gutsy display against Dortmund impresses Cardoso

Coach says his team have learnt they can compete with the best as they aim for win against Fluminense.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Former Mamelodi Sundowns chair Angelo Tsichlas dies in car crash Soccer
  2. POLL | Would you subscribe to SuperSport if it were available as a stand-alone ... Sport
  3. Prudence Sekgodiso clocks personal best as she wins 800m at Golden Spike Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates sign ‘Master Chef’ Sipho Mbule Soccer
  5. Kolisi hails Springbok regeneration as Makhaza call-up signals new era Rugby

Latest Videos

Tools Made From Kelp Help Killer Whales Groom Each Other
Former Zambian President, Edgar Lungu burial