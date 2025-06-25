Orbit came into the fixture leading both City and Casric Stars by three points after their 1-0 win against Casric in Mbombela last week and knew a win would be enough to seal promotion.
Orbit coach Pogiso Makhoye was full of praise for his players and said they knew this was their moment this season after they went toe-to-toe with Durban City in the MFC.
“It was difficult, I didn't prepare the team for the first two games as I was sick,” Makhoye told SuperSport TV after the game.
“I would like to thank Mpumi and Nkosana [PSL chair and Orlando Pirates owner Irvin Khoza's children] for guiding me. Those are my mentors and congratulations to them, and I'm very proud of myself because they believed in me to say, 'One day you will make history'.
Orbit College graduate to Premiership and relegate Cape Town City
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Orbit College will play in the Betway Premiership next season football after securing promotion with their 1-0 playoffs win over Cape Town City at Olympia Park in Rustenburg on Wednesday.
In the process, the Citizens were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), unable to retain their status in the promotion-relegation playoffs after finishing 15th in the 2024-25 Premiership.
There were tears of joy after the final whistle for Orbit as they joined Durban City as the two teams from the MFC to be promoted to the Premiership to play top-flight football.
Letsie Koapeng netted the only goal of the match two minutes after the break. Orbit finished the playoff mini-league with eight points after two wins and two draws.
“We deserve to be here because we were the second-best team in the MFC. We took Durban City toe-to-toe to the last day and we knew that this was our moment we needed to promote this team.
“And thanks to the people of Bokone Bophirima [the North West] — they were starving for [Premiership] football.
“I wanted to create a legacy even when I started with this club. It was a college team and I said one day I needed to promote it to MFC and then take it to the Premiership. And I'm happy I have delivered that to the North West people.”
City interim coach Diogo Peral was disappointed with the result.
“What can we do? We had a lot of chances to put them away and we didn't do it,” he said.
