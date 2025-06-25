Soccer

Orbit College graduate to Premiership and relegate Cape Town City

25 June 2025 - 20:32
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Orbit College celebrate promotion to the Betway Premiership after their 1-0 promotion-relegation playoff win against Cape Town City at Olympia Park in the North West on Wednesday.
Orbit College celebrate promotion to the Betway Premiership after their 1-0 promotion-relegation playoff win against Cape Town City at Olympia Park in the North West on Wednesday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Orbit College will play in the Betway Premiership next season football after securing promotion with their 1-0 playoffs win over Cape Town City at Olympia Park in Rustenburg on Wednesday.

In the process, the Citizens were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), unable to retain their status in the promotion-relegation playoffs after finishing 15th in the 2024-25 Premiership. 

There were tears of joy after the final whistle for Orbit as they joined Durban City as the two teams from the MFC to be promoted to the Premiership to play top-flight football.

Letsie Koapeng netted the only goal of the match two minutes after the break. Orbit finished the playoff mini-league with eight points after two wins and two draws.

Orbit came into the fixture leading both City and Casric Stars by three points after their 1-0 win against Casric in Mbombela last week and knew a win would be enough to seal promotion.

Orbit coach Pogiso Makhoye was full of praise for his players and said they knew this was their moment this season after they went toe-to-toe with Durban City in the MFC.

“It was difficult, I didn't prepare the team for the first two games as I was sick,” Makhoye told SuperSport TV after the game.

“I would like to thank Mpumi and Nkosana [PSL chair and Orlando Pirates owner Irvin Khoza's children] for guiding me. Those are my mentors and congratulations to them, and I'm very proud of myself because they believed in me to say, 'One day you will make history'.

“We deserve to be here because we were the second-best team in the MFC. We took Durban City toe-to-toe to the last day and we knew that this was our moment we needed to promote this team.

“And thanks to the people of Bokone Bophirima [the North West] — they were starving for [Premiership] football.

“I wanted to create a legacy even when I started with this club. It was a college team and I said one day I needed to promote it to MFC and then take it to the Premiership. And I'm happy I have delivered that to the North West people.”

City interim coach Diogo Peral was disappointed with the result.

“What can we do? We had a lot of chances to put them away and we didn't do it,” he said. 

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Former Mamelodi Sundowns chair Angelo Tsichlas dies in car crash

Patrice Motsepe sends condolences after passing of husband of Natasha Tsichlas
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns’ growth in international football clearly visible at Club World Cup

Downs, after an awakening in 2016, have gone toe-to-toe in 2025 and will reach last 16 if they beat Fluminense
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | International pundits rave about Sundowns’ football at World Cup

‘The whole world maybe didn’t know about them, they now absolutely know about Mamelodi Sundowns. They are fantastic.’
Sport
9 hours ago

Sundowns can use lessons from Borussia thriller against Fluminense: Teko and Hlompho

‘I can’t fault the performance. I give them 9.5 [out of 10] in terms of the good things they have done’
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates sign ‘Master Chef’ Sipho Mbule

The 27-year-old has been plagued by off-field problems but is one of the best creative central midfielders in the Premiership when on form.
Sport
1 day ago

Abdeslam Ouaddou is Orlando Pirates’ new coach

The appointment of the 46-year-old Moroccan is sure to be met with a some question marks, given his inexperience.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Mamelodi Sundowns chair Angelo Tsichlas dies in car crash Soccer
  2. Prudence Sekgodiso clocks personal best as she wins 800m at Golden Spike Sport
  3. POLL | Would you subscribe to SuperSport if it were available as a stand-alone ... Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates sign ‘Master Chef’ Sipho Mbule Soccer
  5. Kolisi hails Springbok regeneration as Makhaza call-up signals new era Rugby

Latest Videos

AutoTrader CEO, George Mienie on IGNITION GT
US strikes may only delay Iran nuclear program by months, sources say | REUTERS