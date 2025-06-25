His partnership with striker Iqraam Rayners — the two top scorers in the past Betway Premiership — caused problems for the opponents in both games.
Ribeiro’s time to shine for Sundowns against Fluminense: Feutmba
On-form star has a chance to catch the eye of Brazil coach Ancelotti in must-win clash
Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Mamelodi Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba views the Tshwane giants' Fifa Club World Cup clash against Brazilian side Fluminense as a perfect opportunity for Lucas Ribeiro to show the Brazilian people that he deserves to play for the Seleção.
Sundowns lock horns with Fluminense in their last Club World Cup Group F clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday night (9pm). The South African league kings need a win to advance to the last 16.
Ribeiro has been a huge part of Downs' exciting campaign that has set tongues wagging in Fifa's newly-expanded 32-team tournament in the US, as the Pretoria club earned their first Club World Cup win against Ulsan HD, then were edged 4-3 in a thriller against Borussia Dortmund.
In the second clash in Cincinnati on Saturday Ribeiro tore from the centre circle through the middle of Borussia to provide the early opener and was a constant threat to the German giants.
His partnership with striker Iqraam Rayners — the two top scorers in the past Betway Premiership — caused problems for the opponents in both games.
Feutmba, Downs' legendary playmaker of the late 1990s, believes Ribeiro might attract the attention of new Brazil national coach Carlo Ancelotti if he can set the scene alight again against that country's renowned outfit Fluminense.
“Ribeiro will be extra motivated playing against a team from his country. Remember, he has always believed he can play for the Brazil national team, so this is also a chance for him to show people in Brazil he can do it,” the former Cameroon international said on Tuesday.
“Ribeiro is a good player — he has shown that, even in this Club World Cup. The goal he scored against Borussia Dortmund was fantastic, so he should be confident to do it again now against his countrymen.”
Sundowns are third in Group F on three points, one behind leaders Fluminense and second-placed Borussia Dortmund of Germany (both on four points). Feutmba is confident Downs will progress to the knockout phase of the tournament, urging them to show Fluminense no respect.
“I believe we have a chance to go to the second round. We showed character against Dortmund, but it's just that in football you have to make sure you don't make mistakes.
“I believe the players have learnt from the mistakes they made against Dortmund.
“Sundowns have enough quality to beat Fluminense. We must not show them respect. We showed Dortmund too much respect and ended up losing, so that should be a lesson against Fluminense.
“We must be fearless because we have proven we can compete against the best.”
