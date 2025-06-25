Sundowns coming home, but showed the world who they are at CWC

Mamelodi Sundowns had their chances for the win that would have put them into the last 16 in a hard-fought Club World Cup (CWC) clash against Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, but the South Americans shut the South Africans out for a 0-0 draw.

Fluminense got the result they needed to advance. However, it showed the respect they had for a Sundowns who have had a competitive, at times thrilling sojourn at Fifa’s expanded, 32-team tournament that the more illustrious team resorted to shutting the game out for much of the 90 minutes in a hot Miami.

Coach Miguel Cardoso’s Sundowns will take the plane home disappointed, but should hold their heads high. They got tongues wagging internationally with the quality of their football, earning a first-ever CWC win, 1-0 against South Korea’s Ulsan HD, then losing 4-3 in a thriller against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in one of the games of the group stages.

Two groups are left to be completed, but all four African teams are officially out of the tournament. Sundowns arguably made the biggest impression of the clubs from the continent.