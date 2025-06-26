Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mhlongo and Holomisa on Pirates coach Ouaddou and state of motorsport in SA

26 June 2025 - 12:15 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Former goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo is happy that his former club Orlando Pirates have appointed Abdeslam Ouaddou as coach.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 69th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo and motorsport driver Fikile Holomisa. 

The discussion starts with Holomisa, of team Qhobani, who is related to politician Bantu, talking about how he got into motorsport and how he is championing transformation. 

Mhlongo, who also played for Bafana Bafana, Chippa United, Bidvest Wits and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), joined to talk about football current affairs. 

He said he is happy Pirates have appointed former Morocco defender Abdeslam Ouaddou as coach to replace Jose Riveiro. 

Ouaddou arrived in the country last year to coach Marumo Gallants where he showed glimpses of what he can offer and football fans are waiting in anticipation to see how he will do under more pressure at Pirates. 

Mhlongo discussed the performance of African teams at the Fifa Club World Cup where he said they have learnt valuable lessons even though they failed to qualify for the next round. 

Mhlongo also spoke about his role as ambassador for the Engen Knockout Challenge which has been unearthing exciting young talent for the past number of years across the country. 

