Soccer

Gallants appoint 28-year-old French coach who won league in Ivory Coast

26 June 2025 - 15:57
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Alexandre Lafitte has been appointed coach of Marumo Gallants.
Alexandre Lafitte has been appointed coach of Marumo Gallants.
Image: Alexandre Lafitte/Facebook

Marumo Gallants have announced the appointment of 28-year-old French coach Alexandre Lafitte. 

Lafitte replaces Abdeslam Ouaddou, who left the Bloemfontein club to join Orlando Pirates this week after steering relegation-battling Gallants to a 10th place finish last season. 

“The 28-year-old French coach brings a strong track record in leading teams in both France and Ivory Coast,” Gallants said on Thursday. “Alexandre most recently managed Stade d’Abidjan, where he guided the team to the Ivorian league title and qualification for the Caf Champions League group stages in the 2023-24 season.” 

Stade d'Abidjan, where he was appointed in January 2023, was Lafitte's first head coaching job. 

Before that he spent five months as an assistant coach at FC Gueugnon in France's Championnat National 3 (fourth tier). 

READ MORE:

‘Coach Nabi is here at the village’: Kaizer Chiefs boss Jessica Motaung

‘There were reviews done and there are discussions now on where we are going as a team’
Sport
2 hours ago

Another masterstroke? A closer look at new Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

Influenced by Belmadi and Tigana, and once a top player, there is far more to Bucs’ new boss than meets the eye
Sport
13 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mhlongo and Holomisa on Pirates coach Ouaddou and state of motorsport in SA

In the 69th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Orlando ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Danny Jordaan must leave Safa: Lucas Radebe

Football governing body blames financial woes on bonuses paid to national teams
Sport
7 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs to meet Asante Kotoko in Durban in 2025 Toyota Cup

Amakhosi lost the inaugural game 4-0 against Young Africans in Bloemfontein last year
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns coming home but showed the world who they are at CWC

Cardoso’s team held to draw by Fluminense, who stifled Downs in hard-fought clash in hot Miami
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Mamelodi Sundowns chair Angelo Tsichlas dies in car crash Soccer
  2. Prudence Sekgodiso clocks personal best as she wins 800m at Golden Spike Sport
  3. WATCH | International pundits rave about Sundowns’ football at World Cup Soccer
  4. Danny Jordaan must leave Safa: Lucas Radebe Soccer
  5. POLL | Would you subscribe to SuperSport if it were available as a stand-alone ... Sport

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'F1', 'Jungle Beat 2' and the last 'Squid Game' hit screens
James Webb telescope discovers its first exoplanet • FRANCE 24 English