Marumo Gallants have announced the appointment of 28-year-old French coach Alexandre Lafitte.
Lafitte replaces Abdeslam Ouaddou, who left the Bloemfontein club to join Orlando Pirates this week after steering relegation-battling Gallants to a 10th place finish last season.
“The 28-year-old French coach brings a strong track record in leading teams in both France and Ivory Coast,” Gallants said on Thursday. “Alexandre most recently managed Stade d’Abidjan, where he guided the team to the Ivorian league title and qualification for the Caf Champions League group stages in the 2023-24 season.”
Stade d'Abidjan, where he was appointed in January 2023, was Lafitte's first head coaching job.
Before that he spent five months as an assistant coach at FC Gueugnon in France's Championnat National 3 (fourth tier).
Gallants appoint 28-year-old French coach who won league in Ivory Coast
Image: Alexandre Lafitte/Facebook
Marumo Gallants have announced the appointment of 28-year-old French coach Alexandre Lafitte.
Lafitte replaces Abdeslam Ouaddou, who left the Bloemfontein club to join Orlando Pirates this week after steering relegation-battling Gallants to a 10th place finish last season.
“The 28-year-old French coach brings a strong track record in leading teams in both France and Ivory Coast,” Gallants said on Thursday. “Alexandre most recently managed Stade d’Abidjan, where he guided the team to the Ivorian league title and qualification for the Caf Champions League group stages in the 2023-24 season.”
Stade d'Abidjan, where he was appointed in January 2023, was Lafitte's first head coaching job.
Before that he spent five months as an assistant coach at FC Gueugnon in France's Championnat National 3 (fourth tier).
READ MORE:
‘Coach Nabi is here at the village’: Kaizer Chiefs boss Jessica Motaung
Another masterstroke? A closer look at new Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mhlongo and Holomisa on Pirates coach Ouaddou and state of motorsport in SA
Danny Jordaan must leave Safa: Lucas Radebe
Kaizer Chiefs to meet Asante Kotoko in Durban in 2025 Toyota Cup
Sundowns coming home but showed the world who they are at CWC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos