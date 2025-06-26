Inter Milan strike late to progress with win over River Plate

Inter Milan scored twice in the last 18 minutes to beat River Plate 2-0 on Wednesday night and progress to the knockout stage of the Club World Cup as Group E winners and send the Argentines home.

Teenager Francesco Esposito broke the deadlock in the match played in the early hours of Thursday morning in South Africa, soon after River had been reduced to 10 men by the dismissal of Lucas Martinez Quarta with Alessandro Bastoni adding the second in stoppage time.

The 20-time Italian champions will face Brazilian club Fluminense in the last 16 in Charlotte on Monday with Monterrey, who beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-0, going through in second place a point ahead of River.

An intense match turned nasty after Bastoni's goal with River's Gonzalo Montiel also sent off for two yellow cards during a series of melees which continued as the players left the field under a shower of missiles from the crowd.