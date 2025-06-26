Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs to meet Asante Kotoko in Durban in 2025 Toyota Cup

26 June 2025 - 12:41
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
A fan holds a Kaizer Chiefs flag outside the club's headquarters at Naturena. File photo
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Kaizer Chiefs will meet Asante Kotoko in their preseason 2025 Toyota Cup match, with the venue at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, the club announced on Thursday.

Amakhosi lost the inaugural Toyota Cup 4-0 against Young Africans in Bloemfontein in July last year.

This year’s match against Ghanaian giants Asante will be played on July 26.

“This is a tournament that showcases African talent and African brands,” Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica Motaung said at the launch of the 2025 event at the new Kaizer Chiefs Cafe at the club’s headquarters in Naturena on Thursday.

“It's about uniting African clubs in football, uniting on the pitch.”

Asante chair James Appiah said the club, who won the Ghanian Cup to return to African football in the 2025-2026 Caf Confederation Cup, will use the match as a springboard to their season.

“It’s a good game for our preseason and good opportunity to test our strength,” he said.

Tickets, for R80, went on sale on Thursday at Open Tickets, online and their outlets like Shoprite and Checkers.

