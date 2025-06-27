Soccer

AmaZulu’s attempts to lure two players hit contractual snags, sources say

Club denies approaching Richards Bay midfielder Mhlongo, says talented wing Maqokolo ‘invited for assessment’

27 June 2025 - 14:50 By Samkelo Biyela
AmaZulu's attempt to sign Langelihle Mhlongo has hit a snag, with Richards Bay FC saying the player remains contracted to them.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

AmaZulu's attempts to sign two players this month may hit contractual snags.

While Usuthu deny approaching him, a source told TimesLIVE transfer proceedings between AmaZulu and Richards Bay FC regarding midfielder Langelihle Mhlongo have been halted due to an apparent contractual dispute between the player and his present club.

AmaZulu might also face a legal challenge after apparently attempting to conclude the signing of winger Athini Maqokolo, who caught Usuthu's eye with his dazzling performances in the off-season Khabba Cup in Durban.

AmaZulu denied trying to sign Mhlongo and said no deal was concluded with Maqokolo, though he has been asked to come to a trial.

“I hear you, but we have not signed any of the players you have mentioned nor have we engaged Richards Bay about Langa. As for Maqokolo, yes the club has invited him for assessment,” Usuthu PRO Philani Ndlela said.

Having joined the Natal Rich Boys at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Mhlongo, 24, has served his full professional career at the KwaZulu-Natal club.

After playing one game in his first season, Mhlongo demonstrated major growth over the next three campaigns, securing his place in the senior squad amid multiple coaching changes.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born midfielder played 20 games in all competitions in 2024-25. Mhlongo has caught the eye of rival clubs with a source saying the player was spotted training with Usuthu on their return for preseason and recently completed a medical assessment with them.

“He was meant to sign the contract, everything was finalised, then boom, it appeared he is still under contract with Bay”, the insider, who did not want to be named, said.

However, that door has apparently been shut, Bay maintaining the player remains contractually bound to them.

“Mhlongo's contract is left with two years and an option to extend for one year,” Bay chair Sfiso “Jomo” Biyela said.

While that deal seems to have fallen through, after a mass offload of 16 players, AmaZulu have attempted to secure talented winger Maqokolo.

However, this attempted signing might also hit a snag. Reports are the player signed for Usuthu before his contract with Pretoria Motsepe Foundation Championship side JDR Stars expires on June 30 and a legal battle might ensue for his services. 

Maqokolo impressed at the Khabba Cup annual off-season tournament held at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, outside Durban on June 7 to 9.

Consisting of 32 teams, the tournament boasted several professional players from across all three top football divisions and young talent from the amateur leagues.

Representing Khabba semi-finalists Two for Joy and scoring arguably the goal of the tournament in that match, Maqokolo caught the attention of the Usuthu scouts.

A source told TimesLIVE that after hasty talks, the club had secured the services of the winger on a three-year-contract.

“I can confirm Athini has signed with AmaZulu — though he has not started training, he has signed a three-year contract,” an insider said.

JDR are reportedly set to challenge the deal.

