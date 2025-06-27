City thrash Juve, Vinicius sparkles for Real, Mailula scores for losing Wydad

Manchester City produced an impressive display to thrash Juventus 5-2 and underline their title credentials at the Club World Cup on Thursday, advancing to the last 16 with three victories with their 5-2 Group G thrashing of Juventus.

The game also saw Rodri make his first start for City since September, playing 67 minutes.

City coach Pep Guardiola was pleased with a display more fitting of his team after their battles of the 2024-25 season.

“I liked the way we did it. It has been a long time since we had a performance like this on and off the ball. The players were committed and we are happy to beat a top side.

“This is just one game, but I think the players felt again what it was like to be a good team. The belief always comes from your performances, not your past.”

On Rodri's return, Guardiola said: “We have missed him a lot. He knows exactly what he has to do with the ball, and his personality. I didn't expect him to play as many minutes. He will be ready for the next one.”