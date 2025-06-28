Paulinho scores in 100th minute as Palmeiras eliminates Botafogo

Substitute Paulinho scored his second goal of the Fifa Club World Cup 10 minutes into extra time to lift Brazil's Palmeiras to a 1-0 victory over domestic rivals Botafogo in Saturday's second-round clash at Philadelphia.

Paulinho's low strike, which took a slight deflection off Botafogo defender Alexander Barboza before rolling into the bottom left corner, makes the Brazilian side the tournament's first quarterfinalist.

Palmeiras will play again in Philadelphia next Friday against the winner of Saturday's later match between Chelsea and Benfica.

Palmeiras increased the pressure after halftime.

Just over a minute into the second half, Estevao's effort from the edge of the penalty arc forced John into his first stop, a diving denial to his right.

Then in the 60th, John had to make sure he held Mauricio's well-struck low effort from the edge of the penalty area through traffic.

Manager Abel Ferreira removed the influential Estevao and Vitor Roque in the 64th minute.