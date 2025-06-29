Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain cruise past Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami

29 June 2025 - 20:18 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Paris St Germain's Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Marquinhos celebrate after Inter Miami CF's Tomas Aviles scores their third with an own goal.
Paris St Germain's Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Marquinhos celebrate after Inter Miami CF's Tomas Aviles scores their third with an own goal.
Image: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Dale Zanine

Paris Saint-Germain easily eliminated Inter Miami and old friend Lionel Messi from the Fifa Club World Cup, outclassing the Herons 4-0 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Joao Neves potted two goals before a Miami own goal and a strike by Achraf Hakimi bloated the margin to four by halftime. The European champions will face the winner between Bayern Munich and Flamengo in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Oscar Ustari recorded six saves for Inter Miami, while PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma had to make just three after Miami was held without a shot attempt for the first 50 minutes. The match was Messi's first time facing PSG since leaving the club and coming to America two years ago.

Desire Doue won PSG a free kick just outside the penalty area less than five minutes into the match. Vitinha took the kick and connected with Neves, who headed it on the run across Ustari's body and into the net.

Miami defender Noah Allen took a tumble and subbed out due to injury in the 19th minute. His replacement, Tomas Aviles, immediately earned a yellow card by tripping up Nuno Mendes.

PSG continued to control play until Neves doubled the advantage in the 39th minute. Fabian Ruiz dispossessed Sergio Busquets, and a quick passing sequence freed up Neves for an open shot from the centre of the box.

Aviles' unfortunate match continued when he accidentally chested a PSG cross over his own goal line in the 44th minute.

Moments later, PSG's Bradley Barcola made a perfect run to receive a pass deep in the box, and he passed it back to Hakimi. His first shot ricocheted off Ustari's head and the crossbar, but Hakimi scored his own rebound for a 4-0 advantage.

After a quiet first half, Messi was credited with Miami's first shot attempt in the 51st minute when he had a left-footer deflected over the net.

READ MORE:

Banyana strike resolved, Safa says, as step-aside motion for Jordaan fails to materialise

‘There are three [media] publications in the country out of more than 300 ... that beat the same drum’
Sport
1 day ago

Jordaan’s opponents say they will bring motion to step aside as Safa president

Such a move seems unlikely to succeed at Saturday’s congress as Safa boss understood to enjoy huge support
Sport
2 days ago

Chelsea boss lashes out at Club World Cup organisers after yet another weather delay

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca lashed out after a two-hour weather delay disrupted his team's last-16 Club World Cup victory over Benfica on Saturday, ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Paulinho scores in 100th minute as Palmeiras eliminate Botafogo

Substitute Paulinho scored his second goal of the Fifa Club World Cup 10 minutes into extra time to lift Brazil's Palmeiras to a 1-0 victory over ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Banyana strike resolved, Safa says, as step-aside motion for Jordaan fails to ... Soccer
  2. Proteas rocked by Zimbabwean seamers in Bulawayo Cricket
  3. Danny Jordaan must leave Safa: Lucas Radebe Soccer
  4. Springboks batter BaaBaas in Cape Town Rugby
  5. AmaZulu’s attempts to lure two players hit contractual snags, sources say Soccer

Latest Videos

Smoke — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer 2 | Disney+