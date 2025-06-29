Miami defender Noah Allen took a tumble and subbed out due to injury in the 19th minute. His replacement, Tomas Aviles, immediately earned a yellow card by tripping up Nuno Mendes.
PSG continued to control play until Neves doubled the advantage in the 39th minute. Fabian Ruiz dispossessed Sergio Busquets, and a quick passing sequence freed up Neves for an open shot from the centre of the box.
Aviles' unfortunate match continued when he accidentally chested a PSG cross over his own goal line in the 44th minute.
Moments later, PSG's Bradley Barcola made a perfect run to receive a pass deep in the box, and he passed it back to Hakimi. His first shot ricocheted off Ustari's head and the crossbar, but Hakimi scored his own rebound for a 4-0 advantage.
After a quiet first half, Messi was credited with Miami's first shot attempt in the 51st minute when he had a left-footer deflected over the net.
Paris Saint-Germain cruise past Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami
Image: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Dale Zanine
Paris Saint-Germain easily eliminated Inter Miami and old friend Lionel Messi from the Fifa Club World Cup, outclassing the Herons 4-0 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
Joao Neves potted two goals before a Miami own goal and a strike by Achraf Hakimi bloated the margin to four by halftime. The European champions will face the winner between Bayern Munich and Flamengo in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Oscar Ustari recorded six saves for Inter Miami, while PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma had to make just three after Miami was held without a shot attempt for the first 50 minutes. The match was Messi's first time facing PSG since leaving the club and coming to America two years ago.
Desire Doue won PSG a free kick just outside the penalty area less than five minutes into the match. Vitinha took the kick and connected with Neves, who headed it on the run across Ustari's body and into the net.
