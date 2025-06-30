Kane bags double as Bayern tame Flamengo to set up PSG clash

Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich tamed Flamengo 4-2 in a tense affair at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday to set up a much-anticipated all-European quarterfinal against Paris St Germain at the Club World Cup.

Erick Pulgar's own goal opened the scoring for Bayern and Leon Goretzka was also on target for the German side, while Flamengo, who were defensively naive, twice reduced the deficit through Gerson and Jorginho.

Backed by a raucous crowd, Flamengo played with aggression but Bayern converted all their shots on target and reaped the rewards of a fast start, scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes.

“It was tough. We were playing against a really good side in difficult conditions, it was really hot,” Kane said.