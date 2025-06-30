Soccer

Kane bags double as Bayern tame Flamengo to set up PSG clash

‘We were playing against a really good side in difficult conditions, it was really hot’

30 June 2025 - 09:09 By Julien Pretot
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Harry Kane celebrates scoring Bayern Munich's second goal in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup last 16 win over Flamengo at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday night.
Harry Kane celebrates scoring Bayern Munich's second goal in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup last 16 win over Flamengo at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday night.
Image: Reuters/Hannah Mckay

Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich tamed Flamengo 4-2 in a tense affair at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday to set up a much-anticipated all-European quarterfinal against Paris St Germain at the Club World Cup.

Erick Pulgar's own goal opened the scoring for Bayern and Leon Goretzka was also on target for the German side, while Flamengo, who were defensively naive, twice reduced the deficit through Gerson and Jorginho.

Backed by a raucous crowd, Flamengo played with aggression but Bayern converted all their shots on target and reaped the rewards of a fast start, scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes.

“It was tough. We were playing against a really good side in difficult conditions, it was really hot,” Kane said.

“I thought we played well for large spells but every time we got away they clawed their way back and made it difficult. The fourth goal was important to ease the nerves and from there we managed it well.”

Earlier on Sunday, Champions League winners PSG sent a brutal reminder of their firepower when they cruised past Inter Miami 4-0, taking their foot off the pedal after the break in what could have turned into a humiliation for Lionel Messi's MLS team.

Bayern got off to a flying start, opening the scoring in the sixth minute when Pulgar deflected a corner kick into his own net.

Three minutes later, Kane doubled the advantage with a low shot that went in off the post.

Flamengo got into something of a groove and went close in the 15th minute, only for Manuel Neuer to save Luiz Araujo's effort from point-blank range.

Shortly after the cooling break, the Brazilian side pulled one back as Gerson fired a missile that went in off the underside of the bar, triggering a deafening roar from the crowd.

Bayern, however, restored their two-goal lead before the interval when Goretzka, capitalising on the space left by the Flamengo defence, whipped a shot from outside the box past keeper Agustin Rossi.

Tempers flared after a poor challenge by Pulgar on Kane as Flamengo struggled to contain their frustration.

Filipe Luis's side pulled one back again 10 minutes into the second half, Jorginho sending Neuer the wrong way after they were awarded a penalty for a Michael Olise handball.

The momentum had swung and Flamengo threatened with quick breaks, but Bayern held firm before finding the back of the net once more through Kane, who beat Rossi with another clinical low shot in the 73rd minute.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Paris Saint-Germain cruise past Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami

Paris Saint-Germain easily eliminated Inter Miami and old friend Lionel Messi from the Fifa Club World Cup, outclassing the Herons 4-0 in the Round ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Master meets maestro as Luis Enrique prepares PSG for Messi challenge

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique will face former protege Lionel Messi on Sunday in a Club World Cup clash at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium that ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chelsea boss lashes out at Club World Cup organisers after yet another weather delay

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca lashed out after a two-hour weather delay disrupted his team's last-16 Club World Cup victory over Benfica on Saturday, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Paulinho scores in 100th minute as Palmeiras eliminate Botafogo

Substitute Paulinho scored his second goal of the Fifa Club World Cup 10 minutes into extra time to lift Brazil's Palmeiras to a 1-0 victory over ...
Sport
1 day ago

City thrash Juve, Vinicius sparkles for Real, Mailula scores for losing Wydad

Simone Inzaghi’s Saudi side Al-Hilal into the last 16 after they beat Mexico's Pachuca
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Banyana strike resolved, Safa says, as step-aside motion for Jordaan fails to ... Soccer
  2. Proteas rocked by Zimbabwean seamers in Bulawayo Cricket
  3. Springboks batter BaaBaas in Cape Town Rugby
  4. Chelsea boss lashes out at Club World Cup organisers after yet another weather ... Soccer
  5. Kolbe shines through storm to power Boks to dominant win Rugby

Latest Videos

BET+ Original Movie | A Wesley South African Christmas | Trailer
Umjolo: The Gone Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix