Cassius Mailula bids farewell to Wydad Athletic

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC have released defender Brian Onyango just a season after joining them.
Onyango joined Stellies at the beginning of the season on a free transfer from Sundowns but struggled for game time as he went on to make just eight appearances.
Wydad Athletic striker Cassius Mailula has announced he will not be part of the Moroccan club next season.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker joined Wydad on loan at the beginning of the season from Toronto under coach Rulani Mokwena and went on to make 33 appearances, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.
The 24-year-old will not return to his parent club Toronto FC in Canada.
“Dear Wydad family, it is with heavy heart I write this message, as I want to let you all know that I will not be continuing with the team for the upcoming season,” Mailula said on his social media.
“My time with Wydad has been an incredibly special and rewarding experience and I will forever be grateful for it. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to each and everyone of you.
“From the security, staff to the technical team, to my teammates, your kindness and support has meant the world to me, you all hold a very special place in my heart.
“I must also thank the president for giving me the incredible opportunity to represent Wydad and coach Rulani for his unwavering belief in me. Without his trust, I wouldn't be the player I am today.
“I wish the club, the fans and everyone involved nothing but continued success in the upcoming season and beyond.”
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC have released defender Brian Onyango just a season after joining them.
Onyango joined Stellies at the beginning of the season on a free transfer from Sundowns but struggled for game time as he went on to make just eight appearances.
Maseko, Mashego headline Sundowns’ likely departures
“Stellenbosch can confirm Brian Onyango has departed the club after the expiration of his contract,” the club said.
“Onyango joined Stellenbosch at the start of the 2024-25 campaign and made eight appearances across all competitions, helping the club reach the MTN8 final and qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.
“During his time in the Cape winelands, the towering defender also returned to the Kenya national team for the first time in nearly two years to become just the third non-South African player to represent his country while on the books of Stellenbosch.”
The 30-year-old joined a long list of players who were released by their clubs recently as they prepare for the new season.
On Sunday, Magesi released 10 players, while last week AmaZulu announced the departures of 16 players.
SowetanLIVE
