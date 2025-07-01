“The talented left-back is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack. He will don jersey No 74.”
Kaizer Chiefs sign former Portugal-based defender
‘The talented left-back is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack’
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X
Kaizer Chiefs have signed left-back Nkanyiso Shinga, the KwaZulu-Natal Academy product who returns to South Africa after seven seasons playing at various levels in Portugal.
Most notably, last season Shinga played a strong role in Alverca finishing second in the Portuguese second division for promotion to the Primeira Liga.
“We are pleased to announce the signing of 25-year-old Nkanyiso Shinga,” Chiefs posted on X.
“The talented left-back is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack. He will don jersey No 74.”
Shinga is one of numerous products from the Durban-based KZN Academy to have found a career playing in Portugal.
He left the academy in August 2018 to join Vitoria Setubal's U-19s, where he went through the ranks to the U-23s before being signed by lower league CD Pinhalnovense in mid-2020.
He continued in the lower leagues with Juventude Sport Clube, joined the juniors of top flight Estrela Amadora, then third division Sporting Clube da Covilhã and then his last club Alverca last season, where he played 20 matches in Liga Portugal 2.
