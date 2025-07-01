Of last campaign's top five teams, only Pirates have a new coach in Abdeslam Ouaddou, who replaced Jose Riveiro, and the Buccaneers will hope this change does not affect their start to the campaign.
Other teams that will be in focus are Kaizer Chiefs, who have shown faith in coach Nasreddine Nabi despite having failed to qualify for the MTN8, and newly-promoted Durban City.
It is also worth noting that the season is going to start without the familiar name of relegated Cape Town City, unless club owner John Comitis buys a status in the Premiership, as has been widely speculated.
There is also a possibility the season may start without the familiar name of SuperSport United, who are three-time league champions and ensured survival on the last day of the season.
PSL season to start in August
Attention will again be fixed on Sundowns to see if they will continue their dominance of the Betway Premiership
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The Premier Soccer League's (PSL) 2025-2026 season will start on the first day of August.
A circular signed by long-serving acting PSL CEO Mato Madlala on Monday informed teams the season will start with the MTN8 on August 1.
The letter has not been officially released by the league but has been widely circulated on social media.
The Betway Premiership will kick off the next weekend where the rest of the teams will be out to dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won the title for the past eight consecutive seasons.
The Motsepe Foundation Championship will start on August 28 and the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) teams will be the last to taste official action with their campaign set to start in early September.
In the Premiership, attention will again be firmly fixed on the Brazilians to find out if they will continue their dominance of the domestic scene with championship No 9.
It also remains to be seen if Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch FC, Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy, who completed the top five places last season, or those below them, will have enough firepower to knock Downs off their perch.
