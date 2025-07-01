Soccer

PSL season to start in August

Attention will again be fixed on Sundowns to see if they will continue their dominance of the Betway Premiership

01 July 2025 - 11:50
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns will start the defence of their Betway Premiership trophy in August.
Mamelodi Sundowns will start the defence of their Betway Premiership trophy in August.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League's (PSL) 2025-2026 season will start on the first day of August.

A circular signed by long-serving acting PSL CEO Mato Madlala on Monday informed teams the season will start with the MTN8 on August 1.

The letter has not been officially released by the league but has been widely circulated on social media.

The Betway Premiership will kick off the next weekend where the rest of the teams will be out to dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won the title for the past eight consecutive seasons.

Banyana back in training ahead of Wafcon despite no pay, sources say

Players opt to keep fit as start to title defence against Ghana looms
Sport
1 day ago

The Motsepe Foundation Championship will start on August 28 and the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) teams will be the last to taste official action with their campaign set to start in early September.

In the Premiership, attention will again be firmly fixed on the Brazilians to find out if they will continue their dominance of the domestic scene with championship No 9.

It also remains to be seen if Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch FC, Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy, who completed the top five places last season, or those below them, will have enough firepower to knock Downs off their perch.

Banyana strike resolved, Safa says, as step-aside motion for Jordaan fails to materialise

‘There are three [media] publications in the country out of more than 300 ... that beat the same drum’
Sport
2 days ago

Of last campaign's top five teams, only Pirates have a new coach in Abdeslam Ouaddou, who replaced Jose Riveiro, and the Buccaneers will hope this change does not affect their start to the campaign.

Other teams that will be in focus are Kaizer Chiefs, who have shown faith in coach Nasreddine Nabi despite having failed to qualify for the MTN8, and newly-promoted Durban City.

It is also worth noting that the season is going to start without the familiar name of relegated Cape Town City, unless club owner John Comitis buys a status in the Premiership, as has been widely speculated.

There is also a possibility the season may start without the familiar name of SuperSport United, who are three-time league champions and ensured survival on the last day of the season.

MORE:

Danny Jordaan must leave Safa: Lucas Radebe

Football governing body blames financial woes on bonuses paid to national teams
Sport
5 days ago

Swart believes Banyana can retain Wafcon crown

Banyana open their campaign against Ghana on July 7, face Tanzania on July 11, and compete group C matches against Mali on July 14
Sport
1 week ago

Maseko, Mashego headline Sundowns’ likely departures

After Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso announced last week they will work tirelessly to reduce the squad size, we look at players who are ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Banyana strike resolved, Safa says, as step-aside motion for Jordaan fails to ... Soccer
  2. Maseko, Mashego headline Sundowns’ likely departures Soccer
  3. Kolbe shines through storm to power Boks to dominant win Rugby
  4. Paris Saint-Germain cruise past Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Caster runs, wins final 800m race before gender rules kick ... Sport

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS