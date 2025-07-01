Shock win over City like conquering Everest, says Al-Hilal boss Inzaghi

Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi likened his side's shock 4-3 extra-time win over Manchester City in the last 16 of the Club World Cup (CWC) to “climbing Mount Everest without oxygen” after the Saudi side booked an unexpected berth in the quarterfinals.

Inzaghi's side will face Brazil's Fluminense in the last eight on Friday after Marcos Leonardo scored a 112th-minute winner for the Riyadh-based club to eliminate Pep Guardiola's City at the end of a seven-goal thriller in Orlando.

Al-Hilal have been majority-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund since 2023 and over the last two years have invested heavily in big-name foreign signings including Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Inzaghi said the key to the result “was the players, and the heart they put on the pitch tonight”.

“We had to do something extraordinary because we all know Manchester City, that team.