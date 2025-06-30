Soccer

Spending R300,000 on coaching badges a good investment: Mayambela

Former Orlando Pirates star wants to 'change the narrative' about ex-players

01 July 2025 - 15:58
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Mark Mayambela.
Image: Grant Pitcher
Image: Grant Pitcher

After recently obtaining his Uefa A licence through the Irish Football Association, former Orlando Pirates fan darling Mark Mayambela has revealed he's forked out at least R300,000 equipping himself with coaching badges.

“It's been a good journey, an expensive journey, but it's worth it. I've spent about R300,000 to get all the coaching qualifications I have,” said Mayambela. “For this Uefa A licence, I spent about R130,000, which includes visas, flights and accommodation in Europe. It's a two-year programme and each year you pay more than R40,000.”

The retired dribbling wizard, who nowadays is a youth coach at Cape Town City, insists that getting all the coaching qualifications was worth every penny. Mayambela also disclosed he split all the costs of his coaching badges with his younger brother and Bafana Bafana winger Mihlali, who plies his trade with Cypriot club Aris Limassol, barring the CAF C licence that was paid by the SA Football Players' Union (Safpu).

“I spent a lot, but for me it's money well spent. I have also done a few online courses, where I have spent about R5,000 for each course,” Mayambela noted.

“When I did my Caf C licence, I got help from my Safpu, they gave me R5,000, but everything else has been between myself and my brother, Mihlali.”

Mayambela, 37, believes equipping himself with coaching licences will make him an expert, adding he aims to change the narrative that former footballers don't want to study when they get into coaching.

“As much as I played football for 14 years, I am not an expert, so my ultimate goal is to be an expert in what I am doing and do it the right way, hence I am getting qualifications. This is an investment for the future, hence I always influence other young coaches in my circle to also take this journey,” Mayambela said.

“I've always wanted to invest in myself and try to do things differently, change the way ex-footballers are looked at because there's a stigma about ex-footballers who get into coaching. For me, the idea is to bring change and for me to bring this change, I need to invest in myself. I want to push myself, so I can also inspire other guys.”

