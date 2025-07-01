Soccer

WATCH | SuperSport players training despite club’s uncertain future

01 July 2025 - 13:11
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
SuperSport United players have begun training though the club's future is uncertain.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

As the wait for clarity on the future of SuperSport United continues, players continued as usual at their preseason training camp at Megawatt Park base in Joburg on Tuesday morning.

As the rumour mill went into overdrive with speculation the club has been bought by a Bloemfontein businessperson, players continued with their preparations as usual under the watchful eye of stand-in coach Andre Arendse.

Almost all the players from last season returned to training; not seen at Megawatt Park were goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson and players Ricardo Goss and Nyiko Mobbie.

The trio had been given an extended break because they were part of the Bafana Bafana camp for friendly matches against Tanzania and Mozambique in Polokwane last month.

Other players who were not part of United's training session were veteran defender Thulani Hlatshwayo and midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu, whose contracts are believed to have come to an end.

Ndlovu is believed to be on the wanted list of Kaizer Chiefs.

“The players are here training [on Tuesday morning] and they will take a break and return for the afternoon session. Things are continuing as usual for now,” a source said.

A reported plan for interested parties in the Free State to purchase SuperSport is aimed at reviving Bloemfontein Celtic, though without naming rights the new team would have to start under a new title.

