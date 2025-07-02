ARENA SPORTS SHOW | 'We are thankful for support from football fans' - AmaFansWethu
The popular content creators outline the challenges they have faced and overcome
02 July 2025 - 15:47
In the 69th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter and TimesLIVE sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele is joined by content creators Thabo and Siphiwe Mbata.
Thabo and Siphiwe are the brains behind popular football channel AmaFansWethu that has taken South Africa by storm with their creative interviews at stadiums.
Content creation is the buzzword and they spoke at length about how they started their channel and the challenges they have faced along the way without financial support.
Over the past few years their channel has attracted millions of followers and Thabo, better known as Sthibo, says he is humbled by the backing he has received from channel supporters.
