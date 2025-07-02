Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | 'We are thankful for support' – AmaFansWethu

Popular content creators outline challenges they have faced and overcome

02 July 2025 - 15:47 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Content Creators Thabo and Siphiwe Mbata of popular football channel AmaFansWethu with Mahlatse Mphahlele of Arena Sports Show.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 70th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter and TimesLIVE sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele is joined by content creators Thabo and Siphiwe Mbata.

Thabo and Siphiwe are the brains behind popular football channel AmaFansWethu that has taken South Africa by storm with their creative interviews at stadiums.

Content creation is the buzzword and they spoke at length about how they started their channel and the challenges they have faced along the way without financial support.

Over the past few years their channel has attracted millions of followers and Thabo, better known as Sthibo, says he is humbled by the backing he has received from channel supporters.

