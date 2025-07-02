Soccer

Bafana winger Appollis joins Pirates

02 July 2025 - 12:21
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Orlando Pirates have beaten a number of PSL clubs to get the signature of in-demand Polokwane City and Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis...

