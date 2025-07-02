Soccer

Banyana step up Wafcon preparations ahead of opener against Ghana

02 July 2025 - 20:52
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Banyana Banyana players going through their paces during their training session in Casablanca ahead of their Wafcon opening match against Ghana.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Their preparations for the opening match of the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) were disrupted by a two-day strike over unpaid bonuses at the weekend but Banyana Banyana midfielder Regina Mogolola is confident they can defend their title.

Banyana begin the defence of the title they won in 2022 with a tough clash against Ghana on Monday at the Stade d'Honneur d'Oujda where they will be looking for a confidence- boosting start.

After their opening match, Desiree Ellis' charges will complete Group C with clashes against Tanzania (July 11) and Mali (July 14) and all those encounters will be played in Oujda.

“We are feeling good and we are prepared,” she said. “We know what it will take to defend our title and we will have to work as a team, play for one another, support each other, fight for one another. So, teamwork will win the day, unlike in tennis where you are on your own,” she pointed out.

Mogolola, who is making a return to the national team set-up after an absence of seven years, added she is looking forward to the tournament, where she won silver in 2018 in Ghana.

“It’s nice to come and learn again. I am excited, and I am looking forward to representing the country. I also appreciate the opportunity that I got the call up again, but it’s all about working hard and not giving up when faced with challenges,” added Mogolola.

