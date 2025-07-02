The Amajita team is unlikely to receive bonuses for winning the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in May.
This after SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Lydia Monyepoa revealed after its congress at the weekend that the costs of running the team exceed what the association received for winning the event.
There were expectations that Amajita, who also qualified for the 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Chile later this year, would be rewarded for their efforts.
Amajita, who received R3.6m for winning the tournament for the first time with coach Raymond Mdaka in Egypt, qualified for the World Cup with Morocco, Egypt and Nigeria.
Egypt have been pitted against Chile, New Zealand and Japan in Group A, while in Group C Morocco, who lost to SA in the final, will face Mexico, Brazil and Spain in a “group of death” in the tournament.
Amajita should fancy their chances of progressing in Group E where they'll meet USA, France and New Caledonia.
Nigeria is in Group F with Colombia, Norway and Saudi Arabia.
Safa posted a deficit of more than R5m in its 2024 financial statement at the congress, and expressed concern about many junior national teams not attracting sponsors despite their recent successes.
Cash-strapped Safa far from assuring Amajita’s bonuses for winning U-20 Afcon
Image: Ayman Aref/BackpagePix
The Amajita team is unlikely to receive bonuses for winning the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in May.
This after SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Lydia Monyepoa revealed after its congress at the weekend that the costs of running the team exceed what the association received for winning the event.
There were expectations that Amajita, who also qualified for the 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Chile later this year, would be rewarded for their efforts.
Amajita, who received R3.6m for winning the tournament for the first time with coach Raymond Mdaka in Egypt, qualified for the World Cup with Morocco, Egypt and Nigeria.
Egypt have been pitted against Chile, New Zealand and Japan in Group A, while in Group C Morocco, who lost to SA in the final, will face Mexico, Brazil and Spain in a “group of death” in the tournament.
Amajita should fancy their chances of progressing in Group E where they'll meet USA, France and New Caledonia.
Nigeria is in Group F with Colombia, Norway and Saudi Arabia.
Safa posted a deficit of more than R5m in its 2024 financial statement at the congress, and expressed concern about many junior national teams not attracting sponsors despite their recent successes.
EDITORIAL | How on earth is Safa letting Banyana down again before a major tournament?
“Most of our national teams, specially the junior ones, are not sponsored or funded. We do not get money to fund their programmes. If you look at the previous months and how they've performed, you ask yourself where the money comes from,” said the Safa CEO.
On Amajita getting bonuses after their success in Egypt, Monyepao was very clear about the association's financial situation.
“We've been digging very deeply to ensure our Under-17s boys and girls are participating in tournaments, Cosafa level, Caf level. With the Under-20 level, we've been doing the same thing.
“With regards to the money the Under-20s got, how much was it compared to how much we've spent on the team preparing them for the tournament? We'd love to help them prepare for the Fifa Under 20 World Cup. How much is that going to cost the association and where are we going to get the money?”
Monyepoa, a former Banyana Banyana player, urged people to look at all the costs involved in assembling junior national teams, saying preparation camps and friendly matches cost the association a lot.
“I think instead of focusing on the money coming to the association we have to look at the holistic picture,” she said.
Maseko, Mashego headline Sundowns’ likely departures
“You get a bonus for winning the tournament but how much have we spent? The difference is huge.
“We have to prepare the team for Chile. It is going to cost us a lot of money. We have to look for the money.
“We don't send national teams to add to the numbers. We send them to be competitive and represent SA, and we would have failed them if we didn't offer them the necessary preparation in terms of camps and international friendly matches.”
The World Cup in Chile will run from September 27 to October 20.
The SA Under 17 men's team has qualified for the Fifa Under 17 World Cup in Qatar from November 3 to 27.
MORE
Ten young players who emerged in 2024-25 as future stars for SA football
‘I don’t have anything against Chiefs’: Broos on absence of Amakhosi players in Bafana squad
Amajita hero Kekana praises teamwork for goal that won SA the U-20 Afcon
No slowing down for SA football in the second half of 2025
Get Jordaan off the mic!
EDITORIAL | Amajita and Sundowns confirm SA football riding a wave of resurgence
Amajita not yet assured of their bonuses as Safa waits for Caf to pay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos