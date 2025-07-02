Soccer

Hannover 96 to give Ime Okon enough time to settle in Germany

Former Supersport United defender looking forward to challenges that lie ahead

02 July 2025 - 15:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Former SuperSport United defender Ime Okon has joined German Bundesliga B side Hannover 96.
Image: Hannover 96

The MD of Bundesliga B side Hannover 96, Marcus Mann, says they are going to give former SuperSport United defender Ime Okon all the time he needs to settle at the German club.

Okon, who recently made his Bafana Bafana debut during the Cosafa Cup in Bloemfontein, has been a standout performer for United for the past few seasons in the heart of the defence.

“Ime is a player with exciting potential and very good physical attributes. Christian Titz and André Kilian have been observing his development for some time. We then collected data on him during scouting and evaluated his athletic profile, which is exceptional,” said Mann.

“It's quite clear that he will need time to adapt but he is willing to learn, and we definitely see the potential in him to develop really well. Now we want him to settle in well in Hanover and into our team.”

Okon, 21, said looking forward to the challenge.

“I'm delighted to be signing with Hannover 96. I'm very excited about this challenge of playing in Germany. I'm really looking forward to the club, wanting to become a better player and mature as a person.

“I would describe myself as a fast, robust defender. I'll try to contribute these strengths to help the team.”

Okon played a total of 57 matches for United, including the Caf Confederations Cup, in which he scored two goals.

