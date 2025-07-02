Sasol pulls plug on Banyana sponsorship in huge blow for women's football

In a crushing blow for women's football in the country, Sasol has confirmed their sponsorship agreement with SA Football Association (Safa) has not been renewed.

The petroleum company said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon their agreement with Safa, which included support for Banyana Banyana and the Sasol League, came to an end on June 30.

“We await feedback from Safa regarding the terms of a potential renewal. Until an agreement is reached, Sasol no longer holds the rights to associate with Banyana Banyana and the Sasol League,” read the statement.