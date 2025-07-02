Soccer

Sasol pulls plug on Banyana sponsorship in huge blow for women's football

Sixteen-year partnership with Safa comes to an end

02 July 2025 - 17:27
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane and teammates before the team's training session in Morocco.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

In a crushing blow for women's football in the country, Sasol has confirmed their sponsorship agreement with SA Football Association (Safa) has not been renewed.

The petroleum company said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon their agreement with Safa, which included support for Banyana Banyana and the Sasol League, came to an end on June 30.

“We await feedback from Safa regarding the terms of a potential renewal. Until an agreement is reached, Sasol no longer holds the rights to associate with Banyana Banyana and the Sasol League,” read the statement.

“We remain proud of the 16-year partnership with Safa and the significant contribution we have made to the growth and visibility of women’s football in South Africa.

“Through this partnership, we have helped enable pathways for young women footballers from grassroots level to the international stage. Sasol continues to value the important role that women’s sport plays in driving empowerment and inclusion in South Africa.”

Banyana are in Morocco, where they are preparing for the opening match of the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) against Ghana on Monday at the Stade d'Honneur d'Oujda.

