Soccer

Banyana adjusting to sweltering conditions in Morocco

03 July 2025 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia in action during their training session in Morocco.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana wingback Gabriela Salgado says they are adjusting to the hot conditions in Morocco as they prepare for their Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) opener against Ghana.

South Africa begin the defence of the title they won in 2022 with a tough clash against the Black Queens on Monday at the Stade d'Honneur d'Oujda, where they will be looking for a confidence-boosting start.

Coach Desiree Ellis’s charges are in tough Group C with Ghana, Tanzania and Mali.

“It’s very hot here but we are adjusting,” she said.

“You can complain but it doesn’t change the weather, so we are just adjusting and doing our best to get used to the conditions because during the tournament we will face the same heat.

