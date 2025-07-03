Soccer

Defenders Monyane and Mako join Chiefs from Pirates

03 July 2025 - 19:55
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Thabiso Monyane has joined Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of defenders Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako.

Monyane and Mako join Amakhosi from traditional rivals Orlando Pirates and they will significantly boost coach Nasreddine Nabi's defence next season as they look to be competitive in the Betway Premiership.

They are the fifth signings of the off-season after Chiefs recruited defender Nkanyiso Shinga from Portuguese club FC Alverce, midfielder 26-year-old Ethan Chislett and Portuguese striker Flavio Silva.

Chiefs travel to the Netherlands on Thursday night for a preseason training camp where they have scheduled friendly matches against SBV Vitesse Arnhem, FC Utrecht, NEC Nijmegen, PEC Zwolle and FC Twente.

Though they won the Nedbank Cup, their first trophy in 10 years, Chiefs failed to qualify for the MTN8 for the second season running and they are under pressure to be competitive next season.

By winning the Nedbank Cup, Amakhosi have qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup and coach Nabi is going to need a strengthened squad to be able to adequately compete on all fronts.   

