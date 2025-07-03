Soccer

SuperSport United sold to Siwelele after 30 years in SA's elite league

03 July 2025 - 16:21
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
SuperSport United players started training this week, though the club's status was uncertain.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United have confirmed the sale of their status to Siwelele Football Club.

“Following a closed bidding process, Siwelele was awarded the rights to purchase the three-time Premiership winners, pending approval by the PSL executive committee,” SuperSport said in a statement sent to media on Thursday.

The sale follows intense speculation this week that SuperSport would be sold to businesspeople who have a desire to revive Bloemfontein Celtic, whose nickname was Siwelele before they were sold to Royal AM a few years ago. 

“The sale of the club comes as SuperSport makes strategic shifts to allow it to remain the biggest broadcaster in Africa and a leading global competitor. Shifts in the market as well as the need to remain innovative in accordance with our core business have necessitated focused direction to allow SuperSport to remain the best sports content provider on the continent and a leader in broadcast innovation,” said SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha.

Calvin le John, chairperson of Siwelele FC, said: “As Siwelele we are privileged to have been given the responsibility of continuing with a rich winning tradition in the PSL. SuperSport and MultiChoice group laid an incredible 30-year platform that we wish to build upon should we get the approval from the PSL executive committee.”

Both parties said they'll not comment on the matter until the PSL ratifies the decision in the coming days. 

It is expected that Siwelele will be based in the Free State, where Bloemfontein Celtic used to operate before they were sold.

It is not clear if the pending sale of MultiChoice to French broadcasting company Canal+ is part of the reason SuperSport is selling after 30 years.

SuperSport remain the main holders of the PSL broadcast rights.   

MORE

WATCH | SuperSport players training despite club’s uncertain future

As the wait for clarity on the future of SuperSport United continues, players continued as usual at their preseason training camp at Megawatt Park ...
Sport
2 days ago

PSL season to start in August

Attention will again be fixed on Sundowns to see if they will continue their dominance of the Betway Premiership
Sport
2 days ago

Maseko, Mashego headline Sundowns’ likely departures

After Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso announced last week they will work tirelessly to reduce the squad size, we look at players who are ...
Sport
3 days ago

Not even Iron Duke can force Mbule to drink

I am curious. About what you ask. Well, Sipho Mbule. That’s who I’m curious about. Why?
Sport
4 days ago

Orlando Pirates sign ‘Master Chef’ Sipho Mbule

The 27-year-old has been plagued by off-field problems but is one of the best creative central midfielders in the Premiership when on form.
Sport
1 week ago

Ten young players who emerged in 2024-25 as future stars for SA football

Suddenly South Africa is brimful of emerging talent — here's who caught the eye
Sport
2 weeks ago

Hannover 96 to give Ime Okon enough time to settle in Germany

The MD of Bundesliga B side Hannover 96, Marcus Mann, says they are going to give former SuperSport United defender Ime Okon all the time he needs to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Angola convincingly see off Bafana B in Cosafa Cup final

A brace from Depu in the 43rd and 63rd minutes and third goal from Milson in the 82nd sealed the victory for Palancas Negras.
Sport
2 weeks ago
