Soccer

Chiefs boost their midfield with Siphesihle Ndlovu

05 July 2025 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs have signed midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have continued to strengthen their squad with the acquisition of former SuperSport United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Ndlovu, who also played for Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates before joining SuperSport, is going to compete for a starting place with Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Thabo Cele, Yusuf Maart and Samkelo Zwane.

Chiefs are one of the busiest teams on the transfer market having already signed defenders Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako and Nkanyiso Shinga, midfielder Ethan Chislett and Portuguese striker Flavio Silva.

Defenders Monyane and Mako join Chiefs from Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of defenders Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako.
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs won the Nedbank Cup last season, their first trophy in ten years, and management showed confidence in coach Nasreddine Nabi despite the club ending last season outside the top eight.

By winning the Nedbank Cup, they qualified for the Caf Confederations Cup and it is important they beef up their squad to create enough depth because of the amount of football and travelling they are going to do next season.

Ndlovu ,28, is expected to to join his new teammates in the Netherlands where Amakhosi have set up a preseason camp and are scheduled to play friendly matches against SBV Vitesse Arnhem, FC Utrecht, NEC Nijmegen, PEC Zwolle and FC Twente.

