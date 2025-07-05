Exemplary Dembele steps up again to inspire depleted PSG

Paris St Germain snatched a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday to reach the Club World Cup semi-finals, with Ousmane Dembele embodying the composure of Luis Enrique’s side as he sealed the victory when his team were down to nine men.

Dembele found the back of the net six minutes into added time after being superbly set up by Achraf Hakimi and the French forward also shone defensively by pressing relentlessly and initiating the move that led to his decisive goal.

"I’d give the Ballon d’Or to Mr Ousmane Dembele," coach Luis Enrique said after PSG's Champions League final win over Inter Milan. "The way he defended...only that can be worth the Ballon d’Or. This is how you lead a team."

Dembele proved his coach right once again against Bayern.

Rested for the group stage after sustaining a thigh injury and only coming off the bench after halftime in the last 16 and in the quarter-final, Dembele brought an incredible energy to a team who had been dominated by Bayern.