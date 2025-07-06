A star is born: Gonzalo Garcia makes most of Club World Cup

Real Madrid's 21-year-old striker Gonzalo Garcia has gone from virtual unknown to a tournament sensation at the Club World Cup, netting his fourth goal in five games on Saturday to help send the LaLiga side into the semifinal.

At a tournament where organisers were banking on household names to build the excitement, the academy graduate has become the breakout star, seizing his chance to deputise for an ill Kylian Mbappé.

“We've seen him play in the last few games and today he did it again,” said manager Xabi Alonso. “He is making the most of this opportunity.”

Garcia's terrific run began in Real's opener against Al-Hilal last month, where he scored in a 1-1 draw, as Mbappé was sidelined with acute gastroenteritis.

He provided an assist in Real's second group-stage affair against Pachuca and added a bit of insurance in Real's 3-0 win over Salzburg to close out the group stage.