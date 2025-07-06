Soccer

Ellis wants Banyana to set tone with win over Ghana in Wafcon opener

South Africans have put their pay strike behind them and are solely focused on their first game, says coach

06 July 2025 - 12:26
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia. File photo
Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia. File photo
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is confident all her players are now focused on defending the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where a tournament victory will double the $500,000 (R8.8m) South Africa received in 2022. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE from Morocco, Ellis said her defending champions want to ensure they set the tone for the tournament buy winning their first match against Ghana at the Honor Stadium in Oujda on Monday (8pm SA time). 

Mali and Tanzania complete the four teams in Banyana's group at the 12-team tournament that has been won by Nigeria nine times, Equatorial Guinea twice and South Africa once.

There were fears the Banyana players would not be in a good frame of mind by the time they face Ghana after they staged a protest just after arriving in Morocco last week, complaining about the nonpayment of their bonuses from previous camps.

Ellis said that has all been resolved the and players' sole focus now is on the match against the Black Queens, who have finish as runners-up three times (in 1998, 2002 and 2006) in the previous 12 tournaments.

“The mood is really good, and we're focused on the task ahead, which is the first match against Ghana,” Ellis said. “Our training sessions have gone well along with the opposition analysis we have done.

“Ghana have been a powerhouse of women's football. After missing the 2022 edition they are back with a new coach [Swede Kim Björkegren] who has been working with them for a while now. They have shown with their recent games they are back to challenge.”

The Banyana coach, who steered Banyana to the title in 2022, also in Morocco, said it is always important to win the first game at a Wafcon.

“Of course, getting a positive result is always key and it sets the tone for the rest of the tournament as we've seen with our good starts in 2018 and 2022.”

There were concerns about the fitness of forward Hildah Magaia, who will be one of the key players in attack for Banyana in the absence of star striker Thembi Kgatlana, who is not with Banyana in Morocco after her request to be excused.

Magaia is expected to be paired with equally hugely experienced Jermaine Seoposenwe up frton. Ellis hopes by the time Banyana meet Ghana, Magaia, who scored a brace when Banyana beat Morocco 2-1 in the 2022 final, will be fit to start. 

“Hildah has improved with every training session and we still have a few more sessions before the Ghana game. Otherwise, we have no concerns, and we have a few trainings before we start our campaign,” Ellis said.

The 2025 Wafcon start with hosts Morocco being held to a 2-2 draw by Zambia in Rabat on Saturday night.

READ MORE:

Banyana face Black Queens hurdle

Don’t tell anyone, but Banyana Banyana begin their defence of the women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) (WAFCON) title they won in 2022 against ...
Sport
14 hours ago

POLL | Can Banyana Banyana defend their Wafcon title?

The Banyana Banyana squad is set to defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations title, which they won in Morocco in 2022.
Sport
2 days ago

Sasol pulls plug on Banyana sponsorship in huge blow for women's football

In a crushing blow for women's football in the country, Sasol has confirmed their sponsorship agreement with SA Football Association (Safa) has not ...
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana adjusting to sweltering conditions in Morocco

Banyana Banyana wingback Gabriela Salgado says they are adjusting to the hot conditions in Morocco as they prepare for their Caf Women’s Africa Cup ...
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana step up Wafcon preparations ahead of opener against Ghana

Their preparations for the opening match of the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) were disrupted by a two-day strike over unpaid bonuses at ...
Sport
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | How on earth is Safa letting Banyana down again before a major tournament?

The defending champions should not be missing a single training session ahead of the defence of their Wafcon title.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Redhill School crowned world netball champions in UK tournament debut Sport
  2. Neves serves as pallbearer at Jota funeral hours after emotional Club World Cup ... Soccer
  3. 'End of an era,' say ex and current SuperSport players and officials on the ... Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  5. SABC to broadcast second Test between Springboks and Italy Soccer

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal Special Operational Briefing
Highlights - TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2025