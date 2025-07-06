Ellis wants Banyana to set tone with win over Ghana in Wafcon opener

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is confident all her players are now focused on defending the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where a tournament victory will double the $500,000 (R8.8m) South Africa received in 2022.

Speaking to TimesLIVE from Morocco, Ellis said her defending champions want to ensure they set the tone for the tournament buy winning their first match against Ghana at the Honor Stadium in Oujda on Monday (8pm SA time).

Mali and Tanzania complete the four teams in Banyana's group at the 12-team tournament that has been won by Nigeria nine times, Equatorial Guinea twice and South Africa once.

There were fears the Banyana players would not be in a good frame of mind by the time they face Ghana after they staged a protest just after arriving in Morocco last week, complaining about the nonpayment of their bonuses from previous camps.