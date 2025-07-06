‘Rarely been so angry’: Bayern boss Kompany seethes over Musiala injury

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said he was furious after Jamal Musiala sustained a horrific injury during the first half of their Club World Cup quarterfinal defeat by Paris St Germain in Atlanta on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Germany international was injured in added time before the break after a collision in PSG's penalty area.

As Musiala challenged defender William Pacho for the ball, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma inadvertently rolled over Musiala's left ankle, twisting it at an alarming angle and leaving him lying in agony on the pitch.

“I've rarely been so angry at halftime, not against my players. There's many things in life that are important, much more important than this. But in the end, for these guys it's their life,” Kompany told reporters after the 2-0 loss.