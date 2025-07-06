Real Madrid survive Dortmund scare to reach Club World Cup semis

Real Madrid edged past Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a dramatic Club World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday to set up a last-four clash with Paris St Germain.

The Spanish giants stamped their authority on the match early at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, dominating possession and opening a two-goal lead thanks to strikes by Gonzalo and Fran Garcia in the 10th and 20th minutes.

Gonzalo, the 21-year-old forward continuing his breakout tournament, opened the scoring with a close-range volley from Arda Guler’s cross.

Ten minutes later, Garcia doubled Real’s lead, arriving at the far post to turn in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low delivery after an incisive move down the right.