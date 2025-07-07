Banyana sweat in the heat to see off Ghana in Wafcon opener

The South Africans meet Tanzania in their next fixture on Friday and complete their group campaign against Mali next week Monday, both also at Stade d'Honneur. Both those games are at 8pm in Oujda (9pm SA time), when temperatures might be marginally more manageable.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana had to work hard in the heat for a 2-0 opening Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) Group C victory at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda on Monday.
Linda Motlhalo's 29th-minute penalty and Jermaine Seoposenwe's strike in the 35th gave the defending champions a 2-0 lead at the break in a match played in 34°C late afternoon Moroccan midsummer heat after a 5pm local-time kickoff (6pm in SA).
Banyana were under a good deal more pressure in the second half, where Ghana rocked the woodwork twice, but also again had their chances as they managed the clash and scoreline to the end.
South Africa coach Desiree Ellis will be delighted with the result — she said ahead of the game opening a tournament group stage with a win means everything. She might have some concerns over some of her team's defending and how they seemed to tire in the last half-hour.
The South Africans meet Tanzania in their next fixture on Friday and complete their group campaign against Mali next week Monday, both also at Stade d'Honneur. Both those games are at 8pm in Oujda (9pm SA time), when temperatures might be marginally more manageable.
Ghana's heyday in the Wafcon came in the late 1990s and early 2000s when they were runners-up three times, finished third twice and fourth once in six successive competitions, a period where they also reached three World Cups. They have been less successful in the seven tournaments since, which have yielded one semifinal, four group exits and two failures to qualify.
Still, they are a competitive and pedigreed women's outfit in Africa.
Banyana had to have their wits about them, with goalkeeper Andile Dlamini also a strong last line of defence, to keep their clean sheet on Monday, also working hard for their chances.
Banyana took a two-goal lead to the break that was deserved on balance of play and the territory and possession the South Africans enjoyed, though they also had the odd nervous moment at the back.
One of those came early on when Dlamini had to tip left-back Anasthesia Achiaa's lob over the bar.
Banyana's opener came after a video assistant referee review ruled Ghana defender Grace Asantewaa had made illegal contact with her knee into Noxolo Cesane, who went down under the challenge. The hugely experienced playmaker Motlhalo stepped up and calmly slotted low to the right of stationary goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan.
The second came not long after that as right-back Lebohang Ramalepe played into space on the flank to slip an angled pass into the path of the perfectly-timed run of Seoposenwe, who stroked a low finish past Konlan.
Banyana’s small package of dynamite: look out, football, here comes Desiree Ellis — again
The South Africans had so much of the play they seemed to allow for some complacency at the back against a Black Queens attack that could produce dangerous moments.
Near the break Asantewaa's strike from outside the box was palmed past the left upright by Dlamini, then Evelyn Badu was played into acres of space on the right and squared for Doris Boaduwaa, who was denied by the desperate challenge of defender Fikile Magama.
Back from the change rooms Ghana continued to ask questions. On the hour Alice Kusi struck a thunderous drive from range into the crossbar, then striker Boaduwaa's effort from the rebound was stopped by Dlamini.
In response Seoposenwe cantered down the right and struck inches wide across the face.
Ghana opened the South Africans again in he final 10 minutes when Comfort Yeboah's cross found Badu to head onto the bar.
