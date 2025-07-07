Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen believes their five preparatory matches on their preseason camp in the Netherlands will also help Amakhosi gauge their level ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Friendlies in Netherlands can help Chiefs gauge strength: Petersen
‘The preseason is where we lay the foundation. We sweat and suffer now so we can shine later’
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen believes their five preparatory matches on their preseason camp in the Netherlands will also help Amakhosi gauge their level ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Chiefs, who left for Holland last Thursday, face Dutch second-tier side Vitesse in their first friendly of their tour in Dorpsstraat on Tuesday (7pm SA time).
Amakhosi, who return to South Africa on July 19, also meet Utrecht on Friday, NEC Nijmegen on Saturday, PEC Zwolle on July 15 and FC Twente on July 16.
“I think these are important, competitive friendlies for us. Playing against teams who play at the highest level abroad is always good, so we're looking forward to seeing where we are weighing against some of these bigger teams,” Petersen said.
The keeper views the preseason tour as a perfect opportunity to lay a solid foundation for the coming season. He said the hard work Chiefs were putting in will be rewarded later, especially since they will be involved in the taxing Caf Confederation Cup.
“The preseason is where we lay the foundation. We sweat and suffer now so we can shine later.
“We're pushing our bodies to the max to lay a foundation for the coming season. Obviously, we have a big season lying ahead with the Caf Confederation Cup on the horizon too.
Kabelo Nkgwesa, Thulani Mabaso and Naledi Hlongwane among their DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) under-23 team players Amakhosi took to Europe and they will be hoping to impress head coach Nasreddine Nabi ahead of the new season.
Signings such as Nkanyiso Shinga, Thabiso Monyane, Flávio Silva and Ethan Chislett are on the tour and begin their assimilation process for their new club. Petersen feels the preseason will also help them forge that camaraderie, particularly with the newcomers.
“What we do now is very important not only physically but as a team to get that togetherness and brotherhood since there are a few players who joined us. It's important to welcome them and gel as soon as possible,” Petersen said.
The Glamour Boys are based in the town of Apeldoorn, about 80km east of the capital Amsterdam.
