The experienced forward was also spotted at the off-season tournament in Umlazi, where he impressed Arrows' scouts with an eye-catching display representing semi-finalists Two for Joy.
“Yes, Khumalo was also playing at the Khabba Cup, but I am not sure if that was where he was scouted. I can confirm he is now an Arrows player,” the source said.
Arrows have apparently also been assessing former Royal AM winger Sanele Radebe. Having been without a club for four months as a result of Royal's expulsion from football by the Premier Soccer League in April over tax issues, the 18-year-old has been training with Abafana Bes’thende since their return to preseason training.
The exciting youngster is believed to be close to securing a deal with the Durban team.
Golden Arrows sign striker Khumalo, assessing ex-Royal winger
Departures of Mutizwa and Moon leave Durban team in the hunt for forwards
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Quietly going about their business, Lamontville Golden Arrows have started revamping their squad after a few departures of experienced players, securing the signature of an ABC Motsepe League player while assessing a youngster from expelled Royal AM.
With the departure of two centre-forwards in released veteran Knox Mutizwa and Ryan Moon, who heads to neighbours AmaZulu, Arrows have found themselves with a need for a new target man. It appears the Betway Premiership side has found one of the successors, casting their net down to the third tier Motsepe League.
Sources said Arrows have completed the transfer of 27-year-old Mkhambathi FC striker Thokozani Khumalo. Like Athini Maqokolo — who was reported by TimesLIVE to have moved to AmaZulu, though there may be a contractual hitch to that deal — Khumalo’s transfer to Abafana Bes’thende is another Khabba Cup success story.
Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players
The experienced forward was also spotted at the off-season tournament in Umlazi, where he impressed Arrows' scouts with an eye-catching display representing semi-finalists Two for Joy.
“Yes, Khumalo was also playing at the Khabba Cup, but I am not sure if that was where he was scouted. I can confirm he is now an Arrows player,” the source said.
Arrows have apparently also been assessing former Royal AM winger Sanele Radebe. Having been without a club for four months as a result of Royal's expulsion from football by the Premier Soccer League in April over tax issues, the 18-year-old has been training with Abafana Bes’thende since their return to preseason training.
The exciting youngster is believed to be close to securing a deal with the Durban team.
READ MORE:
MaMkhize unfazed as taxman auctions 14 of her luxury cars
Friendlies in Netherlands can help Chiefs gauge strength: Petersen
Banyana’s small package of dynamite: look out, football, here comes Desiree Ellis — again
Ellis wants Banyana to set tone with win over Ghana in Wafcon opener
Chiefs boost their midfield with Siphesihle Ndlovu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos