Soccer

Golden Arrows sign striker Khumalo, assessing ex-Royal winger

Departures of Mutizwa and Moon leave Durban team in the hunt for forwards

07 July 2025 - 14:05 By Samkelo Biyela
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Royal AM winger Sanele Radebe is being assessed by Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Former Royal AM winger Sanele Radebe is being assessed by Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Quietly going about their business, Lamontville Golden Arrows have started revamping their squad after a few departures of experienced players, securing the signature of an ABC Motsepe League player while assessing a youngster from expelled Royal AM.

With the departure of two centre-forwards in released veteran Knox Mutizwa and Ryan Moon, who heads to neighbours AmaZulu, Arrows have found themselves with a need for a new target man. It appears the Betway Premiership side has found one of the successors, casting their net down to the third tier Motsepe League.

Sources said Arrows have completed the transfer of 27-year-old Mkhambathi FC striker Thokozani Khumalo. Like Athini Maqokolo — who was reported by TimesLIVE to have moved to AmaZulu, though there may be a contractual hitch to that deal — Khumalo’s transfer to Abafana Bes’thende is another Khabba Cup success story.

Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players

Two midfielders no longer in the plans for Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso
Sport
1 day ago

The experienced forward was also spotted at the off-season tournament in Umlazi, where he impressed Arrows' scouts with an eye-catching display representing semi-finalists Two for Joy.

“Yes, Khumalo was also playing at the Khabba Cup, but I am not sure if that was where he was scouted. I can confirm he is now an Arrows player,” the source said.

Arrows have apparently also been assessing former Royal AM winger Sanele Radebe. Having been without a club for four months as a result of Royal's expulsion from football by the Premier Soccer League in April over tax issues, the 18-year-old has been training with Abafana Bes’thende since their return to preseason training.

The exciting youngster is believed to be close to securing a deal with the Durban team.

READ MORE:

MaMkhize unfazed as taxman auctions 14 of her luxury cars

Flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize was conspicuously absent as her prized fleet of 14 vehicles were individually sold in ...
News
1 day ago

Friendlies in Netherlands can help Chiefs gauge strength: Petersen

‘The preseason is where we lay the foundation. We sweat and suffer now so we can shine later’
Sport
6 hours ago

Banyana’s small package of dynamite: look out, football, here comes Desiree Ellis — again

‘It’s easy just to shift a women’s tournament to somewhere else and we should be happy about it. But we’re not’
Sport
11 hours ago

Ellis wants Banyana to set tone with win over Ghana in Wafcon opener

South Africans have put their pay strike behind them and are solely focused on their first game, says coach
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs boost their midfield with Siphesihle Ndlovu

Kaizer Chiefs have continued to strengthen their squad with the acquisition of former SuperSport United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  2. Redhill School crowned world netball champions in UK tournament debut Sport
  3. 'End of an era,' say ex and current SuperSport players and officials on the ... Soccer
  4. Prudence Sekgodiso on the podium again at Eugene Diamond League Sport
  5. 'Prince' Gill joins elite with 430-run haul at Edgbaston Cricket

Latest Videos

ANC Secretary General briefs the media on Mkhwanazi's allegations
Buyer's Guide Ep97 | BMW 120d, Honda Jazz, Toyota Corolla Quest, VW Citi Golf, ...