Nigeria ease to victory over Tunisia in Wafcon, Senegal see off DRC

Nigeria began their bid for another Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title with a dominant 3-0 Group B win over Tunisia at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday.

The Super Falcons showed their intent from the outset, with Asisat Oshoala opening the scoring in the fourth minute with a powerful header after Omorinsola Babajide’s cross found her perfectly in the box.

Nigeria maintained control throughout the first half, pinning Tunisia deep with relentless pressure and wide play.

Despite spirited defending from the North Africans, Nigeria doubled their lead just before the break. Babajide, who was a constant threat down the left, latched onto a pass and buried her shot into the bottom corner to make it 2-0, her effort confirmed after a brief VAR review.