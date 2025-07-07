Soccer

Nigeria ease to victory over Tunisia in Wafcon, Senegal see off DRC

Oshoala, Babajide and Ihezuo strikes give Super Falcons a winning start and the lead in Group B

07 July 2025 - 10:34 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Michelle Alozie of Nigeria is challenged by Samia Ouni of Tunisia in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations group stage match at Stad Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday.
Michelle Alozie of Nigeria is challenged by Samia Ouni of Tunisia in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations group stage match at Stad Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday.
Image: Nour Aknajja/BackpagePix

Nigeria began their bid for another Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title with a dominant 3-0 Group B win over Tunisia at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday.

The Super Falcons showed their intent from the outset, with Asisat Oshoala opening the scoring in the fourth minute with a powerful header after Omorinsola Babajide’s cross found her perfectly in the box.

Nigeria maintained control throughout the first half, pinning Tunisia deep with relentless pressure and wide play.

Despite spirited defending from the North Africans, Nigeria doubled their lead just before the break. Babajide, who was a constant threat down the left, latched onto a pass and buried her shot into the bottom corner to make it 2-0, her effort confirmed after a brief VAR review.

The nine-time African champions’ dominance continued into the second half, with Esther Okoronkwo and Ashleigh Plumptre going close.

Tunisia showed resilience and nearly pulled one back when Salma Zemzem struck the crossbar in the closing minutes.

But their resistance was finally broken again in the 84th minute, when Chinwendu Ihezuo coolly slotted home from close range after good work by Okoronkwo to seal a win that left Nigeria the early leaders of their group.

Also on Sunday, Senegal laid down a marker in Group A with a commanding 4-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Mohammedia.

A brace each by Mama Diop and Nguenar Ndiaye in the first half helped the Lionesses of Teranga to the emphatic victory in their first match of this year's competition.

Algeria kicked off their Wafcon with a narrow but vital 1-0 victory over Botswana in their Group B opener, thanks to an early strike from Inter Milan midfielder Ghoutia Karchouni.

CafOnline

READ MORE:

Banyana’s small package of dynamite: look out, football, here comes Desiree Ellis — again

‘It’s easy just to shift a women’s tournament to somewhere else and we should be happy about it. But we’re not’
Sport
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Lack of public support for Banyana at Wafcon is disappointing

If it were Bafana Bafana or the Springboks, the volume would be at full blast. The lack of support for Banyana Banyana reflects our pedestrian ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Ellis wants Banyana to set tone with win over Ghana in Wafcon opener

South Africans have put their pay strike behind them and are solely focused on their first game, says coach
Sport
22 hours ago

POLL | Can Banyana Banyana defend their Wafcon title?

The Banyana Banyana squad is set to defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations title, which they won in Morocco in 2022.
Sport
2 days ago

Friendlies in Netherlands can help Chiefs gauge strength: Petersen

‘The preseason is where we lay the foundation. We sweat and suffer now so we can shine later’
Sport
1 hour ago

MaMkhize unfazed as taxman auctions 14 of her luxury cars

Flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize was conspicuously absent as her prized fleet of 14 vehicles were individually sold in ...
News
1 day ago

Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players

Two midfielders no longer in the plans for Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  2. Redhill School crowned world netball champions in UK tournament debut Sport
  3. 'End of an era,' say ex and current SuperSport players and officials on the ... Soccer
  4. 'Prince' Gill joins elite with 430-run haul at Edgbaston Cricket
  5. Prudence Sekgodiso on the podium again at Eugene Diamond League Sport

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
Amazwe